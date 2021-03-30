Insomnia Therapeutics Market Size, Top Company Overview and Application Estimates, 2025

Felton, Calif., USA, Mar. 30, 2021 — /EPR Network/ —

The global Insomnia Therapeutics Market research report provides complete insights on industry scope, trends, regional estimates, key application, competitive landscape and financial performance of prominent players. It also offers ready data-driven answers to several industry-level questions. This study enables numerous opportunities for the market players to invest in research and development.

Market Overview:

Global Insomnia Therapeutics Market is anticipated to reach USD 3.45 billion by 2025. Insomnia Therapy implies different patterns of treatment to address trouble with respect to initiation as well as maintenance of sleep. These sleep disorders are termed as “Insomnia”. Insomnia results in non-productive work hours. If left untreated, this condition may lead to a nervous breakdown and/or depression in the patient.

Key Players:

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Ltd.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Merck & Co.

Mylan N.V.

Pfizer

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

Sumitomo Dainippon Pharma Co., Ltd.

Sanofi S.A.

Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Ebb Therapeutics.

Growth Drivers:

The symptoms include daytime sleepiness, low stamina, irritability, and depression. It is a dominant disorder that affects millions of people, globally. The factors that propel the growth of the Insomnia Therapeutics Market include growing medical strategies, increase in the number of mental disorders, rising aged population, and increasing stress level, introduction of technically advanced medical devices, and increasing awareness among people.

On the other hand, there are factors that may hamper the growth of the market such as Insomnia therapeutic drugs may lead to several allergies, and the other side effects. Insomnia Therapeutics Market is anticipated to grow at a significant CAGR of 5.3% in the upcoming period as the scope, product types, and its applications are increasing across the globe.

Treatment Type Outlook

Drugs Benzodiazepines Nonbenzodiazepines Antidepressants Orexin antagonist Melatonin antagonist Others

Devices

The “Drugs” segment dominated the Insomnia Therapeutics Market in 2016 and is anticipated to maintain its dominance by 2025 owing to higher acceptance of drugs as compared to devices, and due to easy availability and quick results.

Sales Channel Outlook:

Prescription

Over-the-Counter(OTC)

The “Over-the-Counter(OTC)” segment dominated the Insomnia Therapeutics Market in 2016 and is anticipated to maintain its dominance by 2025 and accounted for approximately 79.2% of the total market revenue.

Regional Outlook:

North America accounted for the major share of the Insomnia Therapeutics Market Size in 2016 and will continue to lead in the forecast period. The factors that could be attributed to the growth include growing aged population, high adoption of therapeutics for treatment, and increase in awareness about diseases. North America is followed by Asia-Pacific region. The leading companies are taking up partnerships, mergers and acquisitions, and joint ventures in order to boost the inorganic growth of the industry.

