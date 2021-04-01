What to look for in a CSR Implementation Partner

New Delhi, India, 2021-Apr-01 — /EPR Network/ — Given the increasing trend of corporates partnering with external CSR implementing agencies to execute their CSR, the task of ascertaining the credibility and efficacy of an implementing NGO is daunting for many corporates.

India is home to 3.2million registered NGOs who conduct a wide spectrum of developmental work – a minefield for any CSR professional to navigate. So what should one look for when selecting a CSR implementing agency?

Thrive caught up with Anurag Mishra, Head Cipla Foundation and Sharukh R. Taraporewala, Head – Partnerships – Corporate Social Responsibility, HDFC Bank Ltd to garner their thoughts on selection criteria. Both organisations run large CSR programs executed by outside implementing agencies, and are well experienced in selecting the right partner to meet their needs.

What should one look for in an external CSR implementing agency?

The lack of standardized reporting procedures, readily available and transparent information and easily comparable benchmarks compound the complexity of identifying the right implementing partner – a serious problem for companies that require information about the NGO for their own compliances. But legal compliance, responsible governance and financial sustainability, whilst important criteria, are not sufficient. There is a need to consider additional factors and look at a ‘good fit’ with an implementation agency, taking into account the dynamic nature of their work.

HDFC Bank’s HRDP – Parivartan program works with a large number of partners. To deal with due diligence challenges, Sharukh R. Taraporewala said “We’ve developed a comprehensive online tool for a multi-tier vetting process that covers all aspects of the organisation – statutory, governance, financial position, thematic and project implementation expertise, management and leadership, among several other criteria.”

“Over and above this, we look for some key aspects to make a final selection. The NGO partner’s vision and the alignment of their vision with our own CSR vision, is very important to us. Additionally we look for synergies between us and our prospective partners and how we can leverage each other strengths and expertise to create greater impact.” He said.

“Field visits and interaction with project beneficiaries and ground level implementation staff are a very crucial part of our vetting process, as these give us the true picture of the project. The confidence the beneficiaries have in the project, gives us the essence of value the NGO partner is able to create,” Mr Taraporewala said.

Cipla Foundation too, follows a very structured, multi-level due diligence process.

“Over and above the basic due diligence criteria there are certain criteria we look for in our partners”, said Anurag Mishra. “Whilst it’s important that the project be located within our operational geographies to ensure collaborative working, we are equally flexible on this criteria where the thematic focus of the project and expertise possessed by the NGO is significant to our CSR strategy.”

“We also look at how well the project synergises with ours and partners objectives. Flexibility of the NGO partner, willingness to share data and transparency and public image of the organisation are also very important to us. Field visits and interactions with field staff can be very revealing of the organisations’ capabilities, and if these indeed resonate with the organisation’s claims.” He said.

“We generally like to commence our partnerships with a pilot project – It is important to start small and then gradually build it up into a bigger partnership.” Mr Mishra said.

In Conclusion

There are a few independent institutions, currently working to develop an accreditation system for NGOs based on a standardised due diligence. This new accreditation system, when in place, would no doubt take care of a lot of the challenges of vetting NGO partners, especially for organisations that do not have the necessary internal resources. But one thing is clear, and that is – capacity building and training of implementing partners will be as important as due diligence, in building successful partnerships, in the future.