Empowering Intelligent Travel, Making Life Wonderful – 8-Year Growth of DDPAI

Shenzhen, China, 2021-Apr-01 — /EPR Network/ — April 1 is DDPAI’s 8th anniversary. To celebrate DDPAI’s birthday, DDPAI holds several events online to express appreciation. Founded in Shenzhen in 2013, DDPAI starts its business with car dash cam. In the past eight years, DDPAI has been continuously innovating in dash cam and technology to deliver great user experience. Improving the product experience and upgrading concepts and functions, DDPAI strives to carry out its original mission – to empower intelligent travel and share an interesting life.

“Hello, DDPAI!“ – Sharing is Interesting

In 2014, the first product “M5 Car dash cam” was officially launched. As the first car dash cam equipped with functions like Wi-Fi interconnection and snapshot, not only does M5 dash cam record videos as evidence for cars, but also is innovative in giving the car dash cam social attributes with functions like remote shooting, mobile phone connection, video download, online editing and beautifying. Capture and share great landscape and wonderful stories, spread more “on-the-road” stories widely, the social sharing of DDPAI dash cam began to take root. “Hello, DDPAI” has also become the beginning to record a wonderful car driving life.

For eight years, DDPAI hopes to help people discover more novelties by developing interesting dash cam features and innovative technology of visual perception! From 1080P to 4K resolution, from TF card to e-MMC internal storage, from ordinary images to cool SR effects, from 2.4GHz WiFi to high-speed 5GHz WiFi, from a single recorder to the current car interconnection, remote monitoring … As DDPAI CEO Luoyong said, DDPAI’s innovation never stops.

Intelligent Travel, New Driving Ecology

In addition to interesting consumer products, DDPAI also does comprehensive and in-depth study of smart traveling field. Extensively cooperating with SAIC, Shouqi, Geely, JAC, XPeng, Didi, T3 Go and other motor companies, DDPAI strives to enrich driving experiences and driving efficiency by upgrading smart cockpits and smart travel.

Based on the technology accumulation in the field of visual perception, DDPAI is also expanding cooperation with Huawei, Honor, Alibaba and other companies provide users with multi-scenario intelligent ecological services; In 2020, the AI Vehicle-Vision (Works with HUAWEI HiLink) jointly created by DDPAI and HUAWEI HiCar has received widespread attention in the industry at its launch. The smart connection, rich application functions, and convenient operation allow users to experience smart travel rather than buy a new car. At the same time, DDPAI has in-depth cooperation with AutoNavi Maps and Sogou Maps to jointly create more intuitive and convenient AR navigation and smart traveling experience. DDPAI has been making breakthroughs to empower smart travel and create a new driving ecology.

Life is Limited, Live Unlimited

DDPAI always believes life is an endless adventure. Keep the novelty of new things, to explore, to do, to love, to image. DDPAI will always discover a novelty with friends and partners, and run to an infinite and wonderful future!