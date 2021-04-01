Personal Emergency Response System/Medical Alert System Market Vendor Landscape & Raw Material Outlook, 2025

Felton, Calif., USA, Apr. 01, 2021 — /EPR Network/ —

The global Personal Emergency Response System/Medical Alert System Market research report provides complete insights on industry scope, trends, regional estimates, key application, competitive landscape and financial performance of prominent players. It also offers ready data-driven answers to several industry-level questions. This study enables numerous opportunities for the market players to invest in research and development.

Market Overview:

The global personal emergency response system/medical alert system market size is expected to value at USD11.1 billion by 2025. The market is subject to witness a substantial growth due to the rise in occurrence of Alzheimer’s disease and higher life expectancy.

Key Players:

ADT Corporation

Bay Alarm Medical

Philips Lifeline

Life Alert Emergency Response Inc

VRI

Tunstall

Medical Guardian LLC

AlertOne Services LLC

GreatCall

Rescue Alert

Growth Drivers:

Additionally, numerous joint ventures and acquisitions by industry players are anticipated to boost growth of the industry. Globally, the personal emergency response system (PERS) market is predicted to grow at CAGR of 5.8% in forecast period, providing numerous opportunity for market players to invest for research and development in the market.

Furthermore, the rise in prevalence of critical injuries during falls in elderly population between age of fifty to eighty years are substantially contributing to the demand of medical alert system market in recent years. Additionally, increasing number of patients suffering from diseases such as epilepsy, Alzheimer, Parkinson, and multiple sclerosis are escalating demand for personal emergency response system (PERS). Such diseases are caused due to risks associated with falling. With recent technological advancement involving wireless communication technologies such as W-Fi, GPS, Bluetooth LE, and radiofrequency are aggravating demand for medical alert system among elderly population.

Type Outlook:

Landline PERS

Mobile PERS

Standalone PERS

Mobile personal emergency response system is one of the fastest growing segment in the personal emergency response system/medical alert system market with highest revenue generation over last couple of years. Growth of the mobile personal emergency response system market segment is attributed to its rising popularity among consumers. Also, increasing use of smartphones across the globe are likely boost sales of the mobile personal emergency response system in coming years. Similarly, standalone devices have shown substantial growth since last few years due to improved accessibility, compact size, and cost-effectiveness.

End-use Outlook:

Home-based Users

Nursing Homes

Assisted Living Facilities

Hospices

Regional Outlook:

The personal emergency response system/medical alert system industry is divided into regional market segment such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Africa. North America has shown major growth in recent years owing to the rise in the adoption of latest technologies and existence of well-established healthcare infrastructure. Asia-Pacific region is predicted to hold major market share in the personal emergency response system/medical alert system market with massive growth in forecast period. Countries such as India, China and Japan are leading the Asia-Pacific market with rise in geriatric population, increase in the occurrence of chronic diseases and improved healthcare facilities.

