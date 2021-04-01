Enriched Dough Market: Industry Trends and Developments 2028

ROCKVILLE, United States, 2021-Apr-01 — /EPR Network/ —

Combination of food processing and food technology has led the bakery industry to explore several new products. As bakery and confectionery products are known for their lower health standards, more and more bakery manufacturers are incorporating novel ingredients to enhance the nutritional levels. Enriched dough contains a high percentage of fat from egg, milk or dairy, additional salt and sugar.

Specialty enriched dough made from wheat flour is rich in folic acid, iron, and B- vitamins. Laminated dough is another differently processed enriched dough used to prepare varieties of bakery products. The omega-3 rich enriched dough is another famous dough used to prepare healthy and nutritional bread. Along with the common application of enriched dough in the production of bread, it is highly used in the preparation of various popular bakery products such as croissants, puff pastry, Danishes, palmier cookies, buns and many more, representing good opportunities for enriched dough market in coming years.

While bakery producers continue to debut novel varieties of enriched dough, shelf life optimization and storage of enriched dough products remains challenging. As products made from enriched dough are rich in sugar and other nutrition, they are vulnerable to rapid spoilage. For instance, omega-3 enriched dough products are known for spoilage and hence added to products stored in cold. Thus, increasing popularity of enriched dough is set to bolster the enriched dough market, despite challenges of production, shelf life and storage.

Enriched Dough Market Outlook

Bakery, particularly the baking of foods is one of the traditional activities and holds an essential place in food processing industry. Generally, baked goods consist of some bread and can also contain items such as cookies, rolls, cakes, crackers, dough, and many more. Bakery products are a thing of mass consumption owing to its low price coupled with changing eating habits of consumers the bakery industry is rapidly gaining attraction among people. Therefore, with expanding consumer awareness and rise in health consciousness among people, consumers are demanding for healthy baked goods as well as comfort goods. To meet the growing consumers demand various manufacturers are preparing bakery products such as yeasted bread and pastries with innovative ingredients such as enriched dough to satisfy different tastes and cravings. All the yeasted dough available into two categories namely lean and enriched. Lead dough bread contains low or no fat and if any fat present in the mixture it is many times contributed by oil. Instead, enriched dough includes the high amount of fat from eggs, milk, and butter ingredients. Like sugar, butter, and milk are heavy ingredients, it makes the enriched dough much heavier than lean dough. Moreover, bread prepared with enriched dough have a softer crust and limited chewy crumb.

Enriched Dough Market: Reasons for Covering this Title

The daily consumption of breads globally gives it an essential place in human nutrition. Breads provides nutritions such as dietary fiber, proteins, vitamins, lipids, starch, etc. Therefore, with expanding demand for healthier products, enriched dough for preparing bakery products becomes topical. Nowadays, consumers are increasingly seeking for innovative bakery product options to satisfy their taste and rise in demand for gluten-free bakery products such as bread are primary factors surging in demand for enriched dough. Additionally, consumers are demanding for convenience food, ready-to-eat products, increasing per capita consumption of cakes, pastries, and bread, and expanding in-store supermarket bakeries is expected to boost the growth of the enriched dough market.

Global Enriched Dough: Market Segmentation

On the basis of type, the global enriched dough market has been segmented as –

Challah

Brioche

Cinnamon Rolls

Danish

Sticky Buns

Others

On the basis of application, the global enriched dough market has been segmented as –

Bread

Cookies

Biscuits

Rolls

Pasta

Cakes

Others

On the basis of the distribution channel, the global enriched dough market has been segmented as

Direct

Indirect Store-based Hypermarket/Supermarket Convenience Stores Specialty Stores (Bakery Shops) Others Online



Global Enriched Dough Market: Key Players

Some of the key players operating in the global enriched dough market are Rich Products Co., The Dough Company, Al Ahlia Group, Challah Hub Company, The Essential Baking Company, Cinnabon LLC, Starbucks Corporation, Great Gourmet Cinnamon Roll Company, Immaculate Baking Co., De Iorio’s Foods Inc., Dough Bakery company, Apt. 2B Baking Co., Yeast Bakery Company, Fazer Group, Gregory’s Food’s Inc., Jimmy’s Cookies, Alive & Kickin’ Pizza Crust, Guttenplan’s Frozen Dough, Inc., Allied Blending LP, Dawn Food Products, Inc., and among others.

Region Wise Market Presence of Manufacturers, 2017

Expansion in the bakery products consumption, increase in coffee shops, and rise in disposable income are some of the primary factors driving the growth of the global enriched dough market. Consumers are inclining towards fresh and healthy baked bread, the proliferation of in-store bakery shops and product availability in different retail outlets have an upsurge in demand for the enriched dough in the near future.

Enriched Dough Market: Key Developments

In 2017, Challah Hub Company- a subscription based bakery products delivery company in Los Angeles, has started home delivery service for their subscribed customers. Company has more than 9,000 followers on Instagram. The company will deliver challah coupled with options for specialty flavors.

Fazer Group is a family owned company offering high-quality bakery, biscuits, confectionery, and grain products to the end use customers along with provides food and café services. Company’s in-store bakeries have a unique variety. The dough is prepared on the spot from flour, and the dough is left for a long time. The aroma of fresh bread tempts more and more customers, as rising in the in-store bakeries is significant growth.

Yeast Bakery has introduced a new Brioche Feuilettee- a classic Viennoiserie pastry which is a mixture of brioche and croissant. The company used its enriched brioche dough with premium AOP butter to make a softer luxurious Viennoiserie product and fill it with freshly made creams.

Opportunities for Market Participants in the Enriched Dough Market

Booming food service industry along with expanding coffee culture in developing countries and innovative technologies for the production of enriched dough to achieve economy of scale are the factors due to which enriched dough market revenue is expected to grow at a rapid growth rate, over the forecast period. Moreover, increasing the incidence of celiac diseases, autistic spectrum disorders, and rise in gluten sensitive consumers, many companies are focusing on developing intolerance and allergen-free bakery products to target the potential customers in the market.

Brief Approach to Research

A modelling-based approach and triangulation methodology will be followed to estimate data covered in this report. A detailed market understanding and assessment of the type, application, and distribution channel of the product segments covered in the study is followed by carrying out a demand-side approach to estimate the sales of target product segments, which is then cross-referenced with a supply-side assessment of value generated over a pre-defined period. The statistics and data is collected at a regional level, consolidated and synthesized at a global level to estimate the overall market sizes.

Key Data Points Covered in the Report

Some of the key data points covered in our report include:

An overview of the enriched dough market, including background and evolution

Macroeconomic factors affecting the enriched dough market market and its potential

Market dynamics impacting the enriched dough market, such as drivers, challenges and trends

Detailed value chain analysis of the enriched dough market

Cost structure of the enriched dough products and segments covered in the study

In-depth pricing analysis, by key product segments, regions and by major enriched dough market participants

Analysis of enriched dough supply and demand, such as top producing and consuming geographies, imports/exports and overall trade scenario

Analysis of the enriched dough market structure, including a tier-wise categorization of key market participants

Competitive landscape of the enriched dough market, including detailed profiles of the top players in this market

This analytical research study imparts an all-inclusive assessment on the market, while propounding historical intelligence, actionable insights, and industry-validated & statistically-upheld market forecast. Verified and suitable set of assumptions and methodology has been leveraged for developing this comprehensive study. Information and analysis on key market segments incorporated in the report has been delivered in weighted chapters. A thorough analysis has been offered by the report on

Market Dynamics

Market Size

Market Segments

Demand & Supply Trends

Current Issues and Challenges

Companies and Competitor Landscape

Value Chain

Technology

Regional Segments Analyzed Include

North America (U.S., Canada)

Latin America (Mexico. Brazil)

Western Europe (Germany, Italy, France, U.K, Spain)

Eastern Europe (Poland, Russia)

Asia Pacific (China, India, ASEAN, Australia & New Zealand)

Japan

Middle East and Africa (GCC, S. Africa, N. Africa)

