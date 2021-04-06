Global Wearable Cardiac Monitors Market to Eyewitness Massive Growth by 2031

Technological innovations and the digital revolution have transformed the healthcare industry Wireless and digital devices are integrated as part of the healthcare industry. Manufacturers are also introducing new technologically advanced, comfortable, and easy to use devices in cardiac care business. Demand for cardiac care products such as cardiac monitors is gaining high demand. In the cardiac monitors sectors, manufacturers are introducing wearable cardiac monitors which offered as replacement of the bulky, expensive monitors that require leads to be attached to different points on their bodies.

Wearable cardiac monitors are simple, inexpensive, easy to use, and leadless cardiac monitors. Wearable cardiac monitors eliminate the need for the need of the electrode wires and the devices and can interface wirelessly with cellular-enabled devices. Wearable cardiac monitors are the next generation cardiac monitors allow, remote monitoring, data recording, and wireless transfer. Wearable cardiac monitors use application-specific integrated circuits for acquisition ECG pattern and the cardiac parameter that can be linked to smartphones. A shift towards wireless sensor-based wearable cardiac monitors expected to propel the growth of the market.

Wearable Cardiac Monitors Market: Drivers and Restraints

Increasing prevalence of cardiac disorders, high blood pressure, and obesity drive the growth of the wearable cardiac monitors market. According to Center of Disease Control & Prevention, around 2.7 to 6.1 Mn people in the U.S. have atrial fibrillation in 2017. A cardiac condition such as atrial fibrillation and arrhythmia require continuous monitoring. The increasing aging population and growing healthcare expenditure favor demand for the wearable cardiac monitors. Moreover, the cost-effectiveness of the devices, easy to use feature, wireless monitoring and data transferring capabilities compare to traditional cardiac monitors expected to spur the growth of the wearable cardiac monitors market. However, the lack of healthcare awareness among people, low healthcare expenditure in the low income and rural countries expected to hamper the growth of the wearable cardiac monitors market.

Wearable Cardiac Monitors Market: Segmentation

Tentatively, the global wearable cardiac monitors market can be segmented on the basis of product type, end user, and geography.

Based on product type, the global wearable cardiac monitors market is segmented as:

Electric Pulse Based Products Chest Straps Chest Patches Wrist Strap

Optical Technology Based Products Smart Watches Earphones Others



Based on application, the global wearable cardiac monitors market is segmented as:

Medical & Clinical Use

Consumer Use

Based on distributional sales, the global wearable cardiac monitors market is segmented as:

Hospital

Clinics

Sport Medicine Centers

Home Care Settings

Retail Pharmacies

Online Stores

Others

Wearable Cardiac Monitors Market: Overview

Wearable cardiac monitors market expected to grow with double-digit growth rate as the paradigm shift towards digitalization, wireless technologies, miniaturization of the devices. Wearable cardiac monitors are easy to carry, smaller, affordable, offer faster processing time, and more accurate. Wearable cardiac monitors are available in different products such as chest straps, chest patches, wrist straps, smartwatches, and earphones. Smartwatches are gaining high demand for consumer use as increasing healthcare awareness among the general population. By distributional sales, sports medicine centers expected to grow with the higher growth rate as increasing demand for continuous cardiac monitoring among sport persons.

Wearable Cardiac Monitors Market: Key Players

Examples of some of the key players operating in the global wearable cardiac monitors market are Medtronic Plc., Kinetec Products UK Ltd., Servier, Beurer GmbH, Medisana AG (Comfort Enterprise (Germany) GmbH), Koninklijke Philips N.V., Cambridge Heartwear Limited, Rhythm Diagnostic Systems, Inc., Alerte Digital Health, iRhythm Technologies, Inc. and others.

