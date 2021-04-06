Diabetes Care Devices Market Worth $4.3 billion – Significant advancements and leveraging of artificial intelligence and big data

PUNE, India, 2021-Apr-06 — /EPR Network/ —

According to the new market research report “Diabetes Care Devices Market by Type (SMBG, CGMS, Lancets, Insulin Pumps, Insulin Pens, Insulin Syringes, Mobile Apps), Patient Care Settings (Hospitals & Specialty Clinics, Self & Home Care), and Country (Brazil, Russia, India, China) – Forecast to 2025” published by MarketsandMarkets™

The study involved the extensive use of both primary and secondary sources. The research process involved the study of various factors affecting the industry to identify the segmentation types, industry trends, key players, competitive landscape, key market dynamics, and key player strategies.

Secondary Research;

The secondary research process involved the widespread use of secondary sources, directories, databases (such as Bloomberg Businessweek, Factiva, and D&B Hoovers), white papers, annual reports, companies house documents, investor presentations, and SEC filings of companies. Secondary research was used to identify and collect information useful for the extensive, technical, market-oriented, and commercial study of the diabetes care devices (BRIC) market. It was also used to obtain important information about the key players and market classification & segmentation according to industry trends to the bottom-most level, and key developments related to the market and technology. A database of the key industry leaders was also prepared using secondary research.

Browse 64 market data Tables and 42 Figures spread through 168 Pages and in-depth TOC on “Diabetes Care Devices Market”

Expected Revenue Surge: The diabetes care devices (BRIC) market size is projected to reach USD 4.3 billion by 2025 from USD 1.7 billion in 2020, at a CAGR of 16.2% during the forecast period.

Geographical Scenario in Depth:

China held the largest share in the diabetes care devices (BRIC) market in 2019. This dominance is due to the high population of diabetics in the country and increasing government funding for diabetes management and the diabetes care devices industry. India is expected to register the fastest growth during the forecast period, primarily due to opportunities presented by the country, especially in terms of the growing usage of mHealth (mobile health), which supports the diabetes management mobile applications segment.

Leading Key-Players:

The prominent players in the diabetes care devices (BRIC) market include Medtronic plc (Ireland), B. Braun (Germany), DexCom, Inc. (US), Abbott (US), F. Hoffman-La Roche Ltd. (Switzerland), Ascensia Diabetes Care Holdings AS (Switzerland), LifeScan (US), AgaMatrix Holdings LLC (US), Acon Laboratories, Inc. (US), ARKRAY USA, Inc. (US), Novo Nordisk A/S (Denmark), Becton, Dickinson and Company (US), Sanofi (France), Terumo Corporation (Japan), SD Biosensor, Inc. (South Korea), MicroGene Diagnostic Systems Pvt. Ltd. (India), Ypsomed (Switzerland), Dr. Morepen (India), Sinocare, Inc. (China), Bionime Corporation (Taiwan), and Rossmax International Ltd. (Taiwan).

F. Hoffman-La Roche Ltd (US) was the leader in the diabetes care devices (BRIC) market in 2019. The company provides a wide range of blood glucose monitoring systems, insulin delivery devices, and diabetes management mobile applications. It entered into various partnerships, agreements, and collaborations over the past few years. For instance, in November 2018, Roche Diabetes Care (India) partnered with the digital therapeutic company, Wellthy Therapeutics, to offer users the Accu Chek Active System, a clinically validated AI-based digital diabetes coaching solution. Similarly, in October 2018, Roche Diabetes Care signed an agreement for collaboration with Novo Nordisk to integrate data from Novo Nordisk’s insulin pens to Roche’s open ecosystem.

