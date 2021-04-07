USCA Academy is Ranked as a Fully Accredited Private School with the Best Curriculum in Ontario

Mississauga, Ontario, 2021-Apr-07 — /EPR Network/ — USCA Academy is a Canadian private school based in Mississauga, Ontario. The academy offers the best teaching faculties and all modern facilities, along with the best curriculum which is focused on the overall development of students with guidance assistance, and counselling for the preparation of educational plans, and later in the process of university admission.

USCA is registered under the Ontario Ministry of Education located in the center of Mississauga, Ontario, Canada. The academy is famous for its exceptional quality of education, well-educated teachers, superior infrastructure and equipment. They have been recognised as the best private school in Ontario providing world-class education, well-structured curriculum for all courses, and infrastructure for the overall development of students.

The academy offers private schools, private Tuitions, night schools, summer schools, university preparation courses, and other programs for a well-rounded upbringing of its students and to prepare them for higher education.

Its curriculum is focused on cultivating artistic and cultural interest among its students and builds a healthy and sound mind. The academy often organises extracurricular activities, outdoor activities, and annual functions, such as, Multiple Trips to Niagara Falls, Visiting CN Tower in Toronto, and much more.

The academy is located in one of the prime location of Mississauga, near Square One Shopping Centre, giving students access to public transportation routes and major attraction sites. The academy is close to Canada’s second-biggest shopping center, CN Tower, and Air Canada Centre. Teachers at USCA Academy are well-educated and have years of experience working with students from all backgrounds. Their teaching methods and techniques are easy and adaptable by students!

USCA Academy offers its courses to both local and international students having programs for elementary school-going students to University Level Preparation. For more information, visit https://www.uscaacademy.com/programs/

Address: 170 Robert Speck Pkwy Unit 203, Mississauga, ON L4Z 3G1, Canada

E-mail address: info@uscaacademy.com

Phone number: (905) 232-0411

Opening hours:

Monday to Friday: 09 AM to 08 PM

Saturday and Sunday: 10:00 AM to 06:00 PM

About the school:

The USCA Academy, located in Mississauga, is reputed for offering world-class education to local and international students ranging from elementary education to university-level preparation programs. For international students, the school welcomes them to complete their OSSD (Ontario Secondary School Diploma, Grade 9-12) or University Preparation Program Grade 12.