Ureteroscopy Market Worth $1,054.1 million – Increasing Incidence of Urolithiasis and Improving Hospital Infrastructure

Expected Revenue Surge: The global semi-rigid ureteroscopy market is expected to reach USD 1,054.1 million, at a CAGR of 5.4%

Geographical Scenario in Depth:

The semi-rigid ureteroscopy market is geographically classified into North America, Europe, Asia, and the Rest of the World (RoW). North America is the largest regional market for ureteroscopes majorly due to the high prevalence of kidney stones (and the large number of surgical procedures performed for the same) and the rising healthcare expenditure in this region. Asia is expected to grow at the highest CAGR in the flexible & semi-rigid ureteroscopy market during the forecast period. Growth in this region is mainly due to the large patient population.

Leading Key-Players:

Some of the major players operating in ureteroscopy market are Olympus (Japan), Stryker (US), Boston Scientific (US), KARL STORZ (Switzerland), Richard Wolf (Germany), ELMED Medical Systems (Turkey), Rocamed (France), Maxer Endoscopy (Germany), ProSurg (US), and Vimex Endoscopy (Poland).

Olympus (Japan) accounted for the largest share of the flexible & semi-rigid ureteroscopy market. The company has reported an increase in sales in overseas markets, including important emerging markets such as Central and South America, China, Russia, and the Middle East. Olympus focuses on leveraging its competitive flexible ureteroscopes to expand its share and sales. The company invests heavily in research activities. In 2017, it invested ~10% of its total revenue in R&D to enhance product development. It also has a strong brand image and wide geographic presence in the market.

Stryker (US) accounted for the second-largest share of the flexible & semi-rigid ureteroscopy market in 2017. The company strengthened its position in this market by offering high-quality, advanced products to end users. The R&D expenditure of the company increased from USD 715 million in 2016 to USD 787 million in 2017. This increased spending on R&D activities enhances the company’s product development capabilities.