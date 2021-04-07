Prime Healthcare PA Region Physicians Named Philadelphialife Top Physicians of 2021

Ontario, California, 2021-Apr-07 — /EPR Network/ — The medical staff at Prime Healthcare Pennsylvania Region was honored to have 22 doctors on Philadelphialife’s Top Physician 2021 list. Philadelphialife compiles its Top Physicians list from an online reader survey. This collection of top physicians is assembled based on the following criteria:

Are they licensed and insured in their field?

Do they have advanced training in specific specialty areas and/or board certifications?

Are they affiliated with notable professional organizations to help them stay abreast of changes in technology and techniques that may improve patient outcomes?

Do they commit to continuing education?

Are they strengthening their communities through philanthropic commitments or otherwise helping those most in need?

“While Prime Healthcare Pennsylvania Region entire medical staff is known for its clinical excellence and commitment to improving the lives of our patients, we salute these particular physicians on such a notable accolade,” said Sonia Mehta, MD., MBA, Region II and Corporate Chief Medical Officer and Chief Academic Officer, Prime Healthcare.

The Top Physician awards are bestowed for each specialty in multiple categories such as Cardiology, Surgery, Family Medicine, Dermatology, Emergency Medicine, and Critical Care. Top Physicians of 2021 represent the leaders in the expanding world of health care, which continues to grow yearly.

Top Physician Awards is dedicated to selecting and honoring those healthcare practitioners who have demonstrated clinical excellence, while delivering the highest standards of patient care.

Congratulations to Prime Healthcare Pennsylvania Region Top Physicians of 2021!!

Roxborough Memorial Hospital

Family Medicine

Dr. Courtney Waters

Lower Bucks Hospital

Orthopaedic Surgery

Dr. Menachem M. Meller

Cardiology

Dr. Shahzad Ahmed

General Surgery

Dr. Garvey Choi

Dr. Troy Kerner

Dr. Alexander Knijnikov

Family Medicine

Dr. Angelo J. Ratini

Dr. Melinda Ratini

Dr. Andre B. Posner

Dr. Jayantilal R. Patel

Suburban Community Hospital

Emergency Medicine

Dr. Richard M. Lucas

Dr. James McHugh

Dr. Stephen A. Pulley

Dr. Hisham A. Khadr

Dr. Jonathan So

Dr. Lawton Delisser

Family Medicine

Dr. Brett A. Hartmann

Dr. George R. Homa

Dr. Mary Ann Leary

Dr. Jessica R. Mayer

Dr. Elaine G. Pendrak

Dr. Mary E. Vitucci

Dr. Diana B. Kudes

The complete list of Philadelphialife physicians who made the latest listing of “Top Physicians” can be viewed on the Philadelphialife website at https://digital.southjersey.com/issue/3/4333/63/February-2021/Suburban-Life–BucksPrinceton or https://www.suburbanlifemagazine.com/article/2341/2019-Top-Physicians

