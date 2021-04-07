Retail Automation Market Product Estimates, Revenue Driver and Restraint Analysis, 2025

Felton, Calif., USA, Apr. 07, 2021 — /EPR Network/ —

The global Retail Automation Market research report provides complete insights on industry scope, trends, regional estimates, key application, competitive landscape and financial performance of prominent players. It also offers ready data-driven answers to several industry-level questions. This study enables numerous opportunities for the market players to invest in research and development.

Market Overview:

Global Retail Automation Market is anticipated to reach USD 19.17 billion by 2025. Retail automation implies the usage of machinery and smart devices to undergo customized operational procedures in order to decrease the cost and improve the efficiency. Retail automation offers an integrated tool to carry out the retail activities such as time & attendance, product handling, workforce management, store audit, task management, and others.

Key Players:

Datalogic S.P.A

Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated

First Data Corporation

Fujitsu Limited

Honeywell International Inc.

NCR Corporation

Outerwall

Pricer

Toshiba Global Commerce Solutions, Inc.

ZIH Corp.

Growth Drivers:

The factors that propel the growth of the retail automation industry include reduced cost of retailers, benefits of business optimization, increase in demand for retail automation products, and rising demands of customers for fast service and quality. On the other hand, there are factors that may hamper the growth of the market including the increase in need to monitor self-service kiosk, and requirement of high initial investment. Retail Automation Market is anticipated to grow at a significant CAGR of 8.7% in the upcoming period as the scope, product types, and its applications are increasing across the globe.

Product Outlook:

Barcode and RFID

POS

Cameras

Electronic Shelf Labels

Autonomous Guided Vehicles

Others

The “Barcode and RFID” dominated the retail automation market in 2016 and is anticipated to maintain its dominance by 2025 owing to rising security concerns regarding administrative thefts, errors, and other security problems.

End-User Outlook:

Hypermarkets

Supermarkets

Convenience Stores

Fuel Stations

Retail Pharmacies

The market may be explored by implementation as Warehouse, and In-store. The “Warehouse” dominated the retail automation industry in 2016 and is anticipated to maintain its dominance by 2025 owing to large investments in warehouse, technological developments, increase in the number of stock keeping units (SKUs),increase the efficiency of their warehouse operations. The market may be explored by end user as Supermarkets, Hypermarkets, Convenience Stores, Retail Pharmacies, and Fuel Stations. The “Retail Pharmacies” section dominated the Retail Automation Market in 2016 and is anticipated to maintain its dominance by 2025.

Regional Outlook:

North America accounted for the major share of the market size in 2016 and will continue to lead in the forecast period. The factors that could be attributed to the growth include a large consumer base, and established manufacturers. North American is followed by Europe, and Asia Pacific.

