Influenza Diagnostics Market to reach $1,012 million in 2025 – Growth in research funding for influenza diagnostics

Pune, India, 2021-Apr-07 — /EPR Network/ —

The global influenza diagnostic market is projected to reach USD 1,012 million in 2025 from USD 695 million in 2020, at a CAGR of 7.8% during the forecast period.

Factors Driving the Market Growth:

Market growth is largely driven by factors such as the increasing prevalence of influenza, growth in research funding for influenza diagnostics, and the rising demand for faster diagnosis are the major factors that are expected to drive the growth of this market in the coming years.

Request for Sample Pages: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=222985562

By test type, the RIDT segment accounted for the largest share for traditional diagnostic tests of the influenza diagnostic market.

The RIDT segment accounted for the largest share of the influenza diagnostics market for traditional diagnostic tests of the influenza diagnostic market in 2019. The large share of this segment can be attributed to increased adoption of cost-effective and faster RIDT as a first line of diagnosis and screening process have been raised among the end-users. This is a major factor responsible for the largest share of the RIDT market.

By end-user, the hospital’s segment accounted for the largest share of the market.

The hospital’s segment accounted for the largest share of the influenza diagnostic market in 2019, influenza disease diagnostics is commonly carried out in hospitals, as it is complex in nature and requires technologically advanced product, this is the major factor driving the growth of this segment.

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=222985562

North America accounted for the largest share of the market.

The influenza diagnostic market is divided into four major regions-North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World (RoW). In 2019, North America accounted for the largest share of the global influenza diagnostic market, closely followed by Europe. Factors such as the increasing prevalence of influenza and increasing number of influenza screening test performed in this region are driving the growth of the North American market during the forecast period.

Leading Players of Market:

The major companies in the influenza diagnostic market include Hoffmann-La Roche AG (Switzerland), Quidel Corporation (US), Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (US), Abbott Laboratories, Inc. (US), and Hologic Inc. (US).