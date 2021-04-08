Global Patient Temperature Management Systems Market to Touch a Value of US$ 2,860 Mn by 2022

Patient temperature management systems have become a necessary part of several types of medical treatments. For example, patient temperature management systems are used in surgeries to prevent excessive blood loss and for a rapid recovery post-surgery. In some cases such as heart surgeries, the body heat of a patient is reduced, which is done through the process of blood cooling and this done for reducing surgical complications. Even for patients undergoing treatment for cancer, patient temperature management systems are used to raise the body temperature for effective and efficient chemotherapy or radiation therapy procedures.

Patient temperature management systems are also used in neonatal care, where in order to reduce body temperature fluctuations in new born babies, they are kept in incubators. With a going number of surgeries throughout the world, the market for patient temperature management systems is increasing manifold. However, the high cost associated with patient temperature management systems may hamper the market growth.

The global patient temperature management systems market is slated to touch a value of nearly US$ 2,860 Mn in the year 2022 and grow at a steady CAGR during the assessment period.

4 Forecast Highlights on Global Patient Temperature Management Systems Market

As per the forecast of Fact.MR, the surface warming systems segment is slated to touch a value of nearly US$ 700 Mn in the year 2022. This represents a robust CAGR growth during the assessment period of 2017-2022. The surface warming systems segment is estimated to account for nearly one-fourth of the revenue share of the product type segment by the year 2017 end and is expected to gain in market share by the year 2022 end.

As per the forecast of Fact.MR, the ambulatory surgical centers segment will reach a value of nearly US$ 590 Mn in the year 2017. This represents a moderate CAGR growth during the forecast period. The ambulatory surgical centers segment is estimated to account for more than one-fifth of the revenue share of the end user segment in the year 2017 end and is expected to lose market share by the end of the year 2022.

As per the forecast of Fact.MR, the perioperative care segment is slated to reach a value of nearly US$ 940 Mn in 2022. The perioperative care segment is expected to gain some market value by the end of the year 2022. The largest share is contributed by the North America region in the perioperative care segment.

Fact.MR forecasts the neonatal care segment to grow from nearly US$ 305 Mn in 2017 to more than US$ 410 Mn in 2022. This represents a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.5% from 2017 to 2022.

The report has also profiled leading players in the global market for patient temperature management systems, which will remain active through 2022.

These include companies such as 3M Company, Stryker Corporation, Gentherm Incorporated, Smiths Group plc, C. R. Bard, Inc., Medtronic plc, Inspiration Healthcare Group plc and Asahi Kasei Corporation.

