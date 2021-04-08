Dental Implants Market Size, Consumption and Revenue Forecast by Regions 2024

Industry Insights

Felton, California , USA, Apr 8, 2021 — /EPR Network/ — The global Dental Implants Market is likely to reach USD 6.81 billion by 2024, with a CAGR of 7.7% during the forecast period. Dental implants have wide application as anchors used for positioning of dental prosthesis such as dentures, bridges, or crowns. Dentists prefer these implants for replacements for missing teeth which are considered as long-term solutions with excellent results.

Boosting the demand via oral rehabilitation is majorly performed by the prosthetics. These involves restoring facial forms and oral function of patients. Patients and dentists are readily accepting the implants since there are limitations of removable prosthesis such as lack of natural appearance, discomfort and requirement of maintenance. The major advantage of these implants is if the prosthetics are mounted on dental implants, they do not affect soft tissues with enhanced aesthetics, which will act as the driver to its growth.

Get Free PDF Sample Copy of the Report (Including Full TOC, List of Tables & Figures) : https://www.millioninsights.com/industry-reports/dental-implants-market/request-sample

The increase in the base population plays a vital role in the growth of the segment. The development of diseases for tooth loss is mostly observed in the geriatric population. Also, the aging population is expected to grow over the next six years which will help to increase this segment.

According to a survey done by American Association of Oral and Maxillofacial Surgeons, in the US, more than 15 million people have bridges or crowns and over 30 million people have missing teeth in one or both jaws. These factors will drive the market in the coming years. Furthermore, the increase in number of road accidents every year will also help the market to increase.

Companies like Nobel Biocare Services AG are occupied in production of novel products, which has helped in increasing the product portfolio, thus, providing more product range for the end consumers which results in enhanced treatment. Though dental implant treatments are costly, but are widely accepted resulting the high rate of success rates.

Type Insights

Titanium metal generated revenue of USD 3.4 billion in 2016, owing to its flexibility and versatility along with surgical placements. This metal is finds wide application in dental implants because of its advantages such as high bone bonding ability and high biocompatibility. Also, it acts an alternative for tooth replacement.

Zirconium is estimated to grow with highest CAGR over the forecast period owing to benefits such as noncorrosive property. Besides, the dark colored zirconium cannot be seen through the gums, which makes it patient compliant.

Regional Insight

Europe held the largest market share in 2016, since the base population is more. The European Commission reported that by 2020, one fourth of population will be aged over 60 years of age, therefore, this will help to drive the market. Moreover, Europe is considered for dental tourism as a cost-effective region, which is anticipated to serve as a high impact driver. The increase in healthcare spending also supports the growth of the industry.

Asia Pacific is identified as region with highest CAGR of over 10.0% owing to increasing base of population with tooth (or teeth) loss in many countries. Furthermore, increasing disposable income in this region will also contribute towards the growth. North America is also anticipated to hold significant market share because of its sophisticated infrastructure coupled with increased disposable income.

Competitive Insights

Some of the key players of this market include BioHorizons IPH, Inc., Nobel Biocare Services AG.; Institut Straumann AG; DENTSPLY Sirona; OSSTEM IMPLANT ,Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc.; Bicon, LLC; KYOCERA Medical Corporation; Leader Italy; Anthogyr SAS; DENTIS., DENTIUM Co., Ltd.and T-Plus Implant Tech. Co.

The major strategies of these companies are mergers and acquisitions with other companies. Moreover, increasing venture capital investments and new product development due to growing economic stability in both developed and developing regions are some of the other strategies undertaken by these players.

Know More Insights @ https://newsonmarketblog.wordpress.com