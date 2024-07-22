Lucintel Forecasts Indian Glass Fiber Market to Reach $1,102 million by 2030

CITY, Country, 2024-Jul-22 — /EPR Network/ —

According to the recent study the Indian glass fiber market is projected to reach an estimated $1,102 million by 2030 from $710.1 million in 2023, at a CAGR of 6.0% from 2023 to 2030. Growth in this market is primarily driven by the domestic consumption by government, NGOs, and civic bodies.

Browse 44 figures / charts and 28 tables in this 88 -page report to understand trends, opportunities and forecast in Indian glass fiber market by end use (pipe and tank, aerospace, wind energy, electrical and electronics, construction, transportation, marine, and others), manufacturing process (hand lay-up, filament winding, pultrusion, RTM/VARTM, thermoplastic molding, compression molding, and others), and product type (single end roving, multi end roving, woven roving, fabrics, CSM, CFM, DUCS, CS, and Others).

Lucintel forecasts that wind energy will remain the largest end use segment and is also expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period due to its various advantage like; corrosion resistance, high strength-to-weight ratio, low maintenance, and a longer lifecycle as compared to other traditional materials.

Owens Corning, Jushi India Fiberglass Pvt. Ltd., 3B the Fiber Glass are the major suppliers in the Indian glass fiber market.

