Zinc L-pidolate Market to Observe Strong Development by 2028

Global Zinc L-pidolate Market Overview

Zinc L-pidolate is a cyclisation product, and is formed by glutamic acid. Zinc L-pidolate plays an essential role in the endogenous γ-glutamyl cycle. Zinc L-pidolate is used for nutritional purpose in foods intended for particular nutrition uses such as supplements. The global zinc L-pidolate market is likely to boost in forecast period due to its significant end use in the food industry as a supplement and nutrition additives. In cosmetics, zinc L-pidolate has vast opportunities due to its end-user benefits. Zinc L-pidolate is a preservative-free, parabens-free, bio/ organic compound. It is a sebum absorption / shining reducing Zinc l-pidolate and an anti-aging, anti-acne, anti-dandruff, anti-wrinkle, anti-hair loss, moisturizing, mattifying, nourishing, and sunscreen agent used widely in various applications.

Zinc l-pidolate is used in creams, lotions & gels, hair care (shampoos, conditioners & styling), skin care (facial care, facial cleansing, body care, and baby care) products. Further, European Food & Safety Authority has confirmed that zinc L-pidolate does not have any side effects on consumers’ health. Zinc L-pidolate is already being used in the food industry, but its market is likely to boost due to its increasing benefits in the cosmetic industry. By increasing R&D on zinc L-pidolate researchers and manufacturers have the opportunity to increase its end use and thereby, aid in global market growth.

Global Zinc L-pidolate market is likely to register average lower-digit CAGR over forecast period

The global market of zinc L-pidolate is likely to increase in the upcoming forecast period because of its two primary end-use industries including food and cosmetic industry. According to Fact.MR, its market is likely to grow with an average lower-digit CAGR (compound annual growth rate) in the forecast period. APEJ dominated the global market for zinc L-pidolate in 2018 followed by Europe. North America and Latin America region is expected to witness a sizable rise in the overall sales of zinc L-pidolate. Countries including China, Germany, Japan and U.S. are expected to witness a significant market share of zinc L-pidolate due to the presence of manufacturing companies and research facilities for zinc L-pidolate in these countries.

Increasing demand for zinc L-pidolate in food and nutraceutical industry.

Zinc L-pidolate demand is likely to increase globally due to its use in food and nutraceutical industry. But, the use of zinc L-pidolate in nutraceutical industry is not as comprehensive as the food industry. Market Zinc L-pidolate will increase significantly by increasing its use in nutraceutical industry as an ingredient. Further, safety of zinc L-pidolate as a source of nutrition and food supplement has already been confirmed by PARNUTs (A European term for foods prepared for particular nutritional purposes). Zinc L-pidolate is a source of magnesium, iron, potassium, zinc and calcium, which makes it a perfect product to use as a supplement in foods. The global zinc L-pidolate market is likely to increase during the forecast period due to a variety of application and zero side-effects on consumption.

Global zinc L-pidolate market segmentation

The zinc L-pidolate market can be segmented into end-use industry, forms, packaging type and application. By the end-use industry, zinc L-pidolate market can be categorized into food and cosmetic industry. The zinc L-pidolate market can be segmented by its forms, such as powder, capsule and liquid. In packaging type, segment zinc L-pidolate market is segmented into bottle, bulk and tetra packaging. Zinc L-pidolate market can be segmented by various applications including food supplement, food ingredients and skin care. The global zinc L-pidolate market can be segmented on the basis of the geography as North America, Latin America, Europe, South Asia, East Asia, Oceania, Middle East & Africa (MEA), and Emerging Countries.

Global zinc L-pidolate key market players

The global market for zinc L-pidolate is comprises of several developers who are primarily converging on developing advance version of zinc L-pidolate mainly for food and cosmetic products. Some key market participants are Angene International Limited, Gonmisol fine ingredients, Changzhou Xiaqing Technological Co., Ltd., Dr. Paul Lohmann GmbH, Chemwill Asia Co., Ltd., Haihang Industry Co., Ltd., Zhonglan Industry Co., Ltd., Dayang Chemicals Co., Ltd., Angene International Limited, Changzhou Xiaqing Technological Co., Ltd., Global Calcium Private Limited, Shan Par Industries, Aithaca Chemical Corporation, Merck Schuchardt OHG, Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH, The Good Scents Company, Eagle Chemical Works, and other prominent players.

The research report presents a comprehensive assessment of the zinc L-pidolate market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data and statistically supported and industry-validated market data. It also includes projections using a suitable set of assumptions and methodologies for zinc L-pidolate. The research report provides analysis and information according to zinc L-pidolate market segmented into end-use industry, forms, packaging type, and application

The zinc L-pidolate report covers exhaustive analysis on: Zinc L-pidolate Market Segments. Zinc L-pidolate Market Dynamics Zinc L-pidolate Market Size Supply & Demand of Current Trends/Issues/Challenges Competition & Companies involved Technology Value Chain

Regional analysis for zinc L-pidolate Market includes: North America (U.S., Canada) Latin America (Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Peru, Rest of Latin America) Europe (Germany, Italy, France, U.K, Spain, BENELUX, Nordics, Eastern Europe, Rest of Europe) CIS and Russia Asia-Pacific (China, India, ASEAN, South Korea, Australia & New Zealand, Rest of APEJ) Japan Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries, South Africa, Turkey, Iran, Israel, Rest of MEA)

The report is a compilation of first-hand information of qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain for zinc L-pidolate. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments of zinc L-pidolate. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.

Report Highlights: Detailed overview of parent market Changing market dynamics in the industry In-depth market segmentation Historical, current and projected market size. in terms of volume and value Recent industry trends and developments Competitive landscape of market Strategies of key players and products offered Potential and niche segments, geographical regions exhibiting promising growth A neutral perspective on market performance Must-have information for market players to sustain and enhance their market footprint.

