Lucintel Forecasts Automotive Seat Massage System Market to Reach $759.3 Million by 2025

According to the recent study the automotive seat massage system market is projected to reach an estimated $759.3 million by 2025, at a CAGR of 2% from 2020 to 2025. Growth in this market is primarily driven by increasing growth in luxury vehicles and increasing demand for a higher level of comfort and safety features. The major drivers for this market are growth in luxury vehicles, and increasing demand for a higher level of comfort and safety features.

Browse 93 figures / charts and 73 tables in this 250 -page report to understand trends, opportunities and forecast in automotive seat massage system market type (front seat, and back seat massage system), vehicle type (small cars, mid-size cars, luxury cars, LCVs, and SUVs), sales channel (OEMs, and aftermarket), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World).

“Front seat massage system market is expected to remain the largest segment during the forecast period.”

Based on type, the automotive seat massage system market is segmented into front seat massage system, and back seat massage system. Lucintel forecasts that the front seat massage system market is expected to remain the largest segment as these systems prevent the front seat passengers from excessive physical exertion.

“Within the automotive seat massage system market, the luxury cars segment is expected to remain the largest vehicle type”

Based on vehicle type, the luxury car segment is expected to witness the largest segment over the forecast period and mid-size car witnessed the highest segment over the forecast period as OEMs are enhancing comfort features like seat massage system in their vehicles models.

“Europe will dominate the automotive seat massage system market in near future”

Europe is expected to be the largest region with the largest segment over the forecast period due to the growing demand for luxury cars and increasing preference of customers towards vehicle comforts and convenience.

Major players of automotive seat massage system market are adopting various growth strategies like new product launches, expansions, merger and acquisitions, partnerships, agreements, and collaborations to expand their presence in this market. Kongsberg Automotive, Continental AG, Erickson Auto Trim, Inseat Solutions, Champion Seat Systems, and Alfmerie Group are among the major automotive seat massage system providers.

