Lucintel Forecasts Aerospace Testing Market to Reach $5.3 Billion by 2025

According to the recent study the Aerospace Testing Market is projected to reach an estimated $5.3 billion by 2025 from $5.1 billion in 2019, at a CAGR of 0.7% from 2020 to 2025. Growth in this market is primarily driven by increasing aircraft deliveries, adoption of new materials in aircraft, and stringent aviation regulations & certification standards for the aircraft safety.

Browse 79 figures / charts and 60 tables in this 152 -page report to understand trends, opportunities and forecast in aerospace testing market aircraft type (commercial/regional aircraft, business jet, helicopter, and military aircraft), by sourcing type (in-house testing and outsource testing), by method type (non-destructive testing and destructive testing), by component type (airframe, engine, and interior), and by region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World).

Download sample report and view detailed Table of Content by clicking on below link https://www.lucintel.com/aerospace-testing-market.aspx

“Non-destructive testing market is expected to remain the largest segment during the forecast period.”

Based on method type, the aerospace testing market is segmented into aircraft type, sourcing type, method type, and component type. Lucintel forecasts that the non-destructive testing market is expected to remain the largest segment.

“Within the aerospace testing market, the commercial aircraft segment is expected to remain the largest aircraft type”

Based on aircraft type, the commercial aircraft segment is expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period due to the increasing in the aircraft deliveries.

“North America will dominate the aerospace testing market in near future”

North America is expected to be the largest region with the highest growth over the forecast period due to increase in aircraft deliveries in this region.

Download Brochure of this report by clicking on https://www.lucintel.com/aerospace-testing-market.aspx

Major players of aerospace testing market are adopting various growth strategies like new product launches, expansions, merger and acquisitions, partnerships, agreements, and collaborations to expand their presence in this market. Airbus, Boeing, NTS, SGS, Mistras, Innertek, Exova, MTS, Cincinnati Sub-Zero and Dayton T Brown are among the major aerospace testing providers.

This unique research report will enable you to make confident business decisions in this globally competitive marketplace. For a detailed table of contents, contact Lucintel at +1-972-636-5056 or click on this link https://www.lucintel.com/aerospace-testing-market.aspx or helpdesk@lucintel.com