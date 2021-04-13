Lucintel Forecasts Automotive AHSS Market to Reach $119 Billion by 2025

According to the recent study the automotive AHSS market is projected to reach an estimated $28.1 billion by 2025 from $17.9 billion in 2019, at a CAGR of 7.8% from 2020 to 2025. Growth in this market is primarily driven by increasing vehicle production, reduction in fuel consumption, lower cost of AHSS materials than other lightweight materials, and stringent government regulations regarding CO2 emissions.

Browse 93 figures / charts and 73 tables in this 255 -page report to understand trends, opportunities and forecast in automotive AHSS market by product type (Dual phase steel, Martensitic Steel, Boron steel, TRIP and Others), vehicle type (Passenger cars and Light commercial vehicle), application (Body and Closures, Suspensions, Bumper and Intrusion Beams and Others) and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World).

Based on product type, the automotive AHSS market is segmented into dual phase steel, martensitic steel, boron steel, TRIP steel, and others. Lucintel forecasts that the dual phase steel market is expected to remain the largest segment.

Based on application, the body and closure segment is expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period.

Europe is expected to be the largest region with the highest growth over the forecast period due to the increasing use of lightweight materials content per vehicle coupled with stringent government regulations to reduce the carbon emission.

Major players of automotive AHSS market are adopting various growth strategies like new product launches, expansions, merger and acquisitions, partnerships, agreements, and collaborations to expand their presence in this market. ArcelorMittal SA, ThyssenKrupp AG, POSCO, SSAB AB, and AK Steel, and others are among the major Automotive AHSS providers.

