Delivery Robots Market worth $957 million by 2026

The report “Delivery Robots Market with COVID-19 Impact by Load Carrying Capacity (Up to 10 kg, More than 50 kg), Components, Number of Wheels, End-User Industry (Food & Beverages, Retail, Postal), and Geography – Global Forecast to 2026″, is expected to grow from USD 212 million in 2021 to USD 957 million by 2026; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 35.1% during 2021–2026. Reduction in delivery costs in last-mile deliveries, and Increase in venture funding are the key factors driving the growth of the delivery robots market. Further, Worldwide growth of e-commerce market are factors propelling the growth of the delivery robots market.

“4-wheeled delivery robot segment is estimated to register the largest market share during the forecast period”

The delivery robots market for 4-wheeled delivery robots accounted for the largest market share in terms of value in 2020. Companies offer four-wheeled robots for delivering groceries, food orders, flowers, packages, and boxes among other things. Reducing the distance between the front and rear set of wheels will result in better zero-radius turning in any desired direction with 4-wheeled robots. Hence, 4-wheeled delivery robots accounted for the largest market share.

“The market for the retail industry to hold the largest share of the delivery robots market in 2021.”

The retail industry held the largest share of the delivery robots market in 2021. The increasing use of the internet provides an impetus to online shopping. The ever-increasing trend of online shopping is expected to escalate the demand for delivery robots for the e-commerce application in the retail industry in the next few years. Once the rules and regulations for operating delivery robots are defined worldwide, these robots would also be adopted for cargo deliveries, which is also an important factor that is likely to fuel the growth of the market.

North America expected to hold the largest market share during the forecast period

North America has been home to many delivery robot manufacturing companies such as Robby Technologies (US) and BoxBot (US). Sophisticated and adequate street infrastructure, such as proper design and sufficient width of sidewalks and footpaths, helps companies in testing and operating delivery robots in this region.

Starship Technologies (US), JD.com (China), Panasonic System Solutions Asia Pacific (Singapore), Savioke (US), Nuro (US), Amazon Robotics (US), Robby Technologies (US), Boston Dynamics (US), Robomart (US), and Eliport (Spain) are the key players in the market.

