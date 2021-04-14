Asia and North Africa Critical Care Equipment Market – Rising Development of Home-Use and Remote Patient Monitoring Devices

PUNE, India, 2021-Apr-14 — /EPR Network/ — According to the new market research report “Asia and North Africa Critical Care Equipment Market by Product (Infusion Pumps, Ventilators, & Patient Monitors) – Competitive Analysis & Forecast” published by MarketsandMarkets™

Expected Revenue Surge: The critical care equipment for asia & north africa market is expected to reach $2.61 billion by 2021 from $1.78 billion in 2016, at a CAGR of 8.0% during the forecast period.

A combination of bottom-up and top-down approaches was used to calculate the market sizes and growth rates of the north africa critical care equipment market and its subsegments. All percentage shares, splits, and breakdowns were determined using secondary sources and verified through primary sources. All possible parameters that affect the markets covered in this research study have been accounted for, viewed in extensive detail, verified through primary research, and analyzed to get the final quantitative and qualitative data. Primary interviews with key opinion leaders were also used to determine the percentage shares of each product in emerging nations.

The Continuous technological advancements in critical care devices, increasing government support, growing private sector investments in the healthcare industry, and increasing patient population base are key factors fuelling the growth of the north africa critical care equipment market in the emerging nations. High replacement rate of critical care devices, growing medical tourism in Asia, and development of multiparameter monitors are some other prime factors offering growth opportunities for players in the critical care equipment market. However, high cost of these devices is restraining the growth of this Critical Care Devices Market.

The global Critical Care Equipment Market is classified into Asia (excluding India), India, and the Middle East and North Africa. In 2016, the critical care equipment market is estimated to be dominated by Asia. Rising demand for remote patient monitoring, high adoption rate of technologically advanced critical care devices, and increasing patient population base are contributing to the large share of the Asian critical care equipment market. The Indian market is expected to grow at the highest CAGR.

Factors such as growing government support, increasing private sector investment, rising geriatric population, growing incidence and prevalence of respiratory and chronic diseases, and developing healthcare infrastructure are propelling the growth of the Indian critical care equipment market.

Global Key Leaders: Koninklijke Philips N.V. (Netherlands), General Electric Company (U.S.), Medtronic plc (U.S.), Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA (Germany), Skanray Technologies Pvt. Ltd. (India), Maquet Holding B.V. & Co. KG. (Germany), BPL Medical Technologies Ltd (India), B. Braun Melsungen AG (Germany), Akas Medical (India), Smiths Medical (U.S.), Nihon Kohden Corporation (Japan), and Fresenius Kabi (Germany) are some of the key players operating in the Indian critical care equipment market.

