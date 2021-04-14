High-Resolution Melting Analysis Market – Advantages of HRM Over Other Genotyping Technologies

PUNE, India, 2021-Apr-14 — /EPR Network/ — The Global High-Resolution Melting Analysis Market growth is propelled by the benefits of this technology, such as its high efficacy, significant accuracy, and small cycle times. Additionally, market growth is likely to be driven by the rising prevalence of infectious diseases & genetic disorders, increasing public-private investments in the Genomics sector, funds & grants, rapid growth in the aging population, and improving healthcare infrastructure in emerging countries.

A combination of bottom-up and top-down approaches was used to calculate the market sizes and growth rates of the high-resolution melting analysis market and its subsegments. All percentage shares, splits, and breakdowns were determined using secondary sources and verified through primary sources. All possible parameters that affect the markets covered in this research study have been accounted for, viewed in extensive detail, verified through primary research, and analyzed to get the final quantitative and qualitative data. Primary interviews with key opinion leaders were also used to determine the percentage shares of each subsegment and the relative differences in growth rates.

Expected Revenue Surge: The global high-resolution melting analysis market is expected to reach USD 302.1 Million, at a CAGR of 3.1% during the forecast period

Geographical Scenario in Depth:

The High-Resolution Melting Analysis Market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and RoW. North America (comprising the U.S. and Canada) accounted for the largest share of the global market, followed by Europe. The rising prevalence of infectious diseases, genetic disorders, & other chronic diseases, and the large number of genotyping-based research and development projects are key growth drivers for the HRM market in North America.

Leading Key-Players:

Prominent players in the global high-resolution melting analysis market include Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (U.S.), F. Hofmann-La Roche Ltd. (Switzerland), Bio-Rad Laboratories (U.S.), and QIAGEN N.V. (Netherlands), Agilent Technologies Inc. (U.S.), bioMérieux S.A. (France), Illumina, Inc. (U.S.), Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (U.S.), Novacyt (France), Azura Genomics (U.S.), Canon Biomedical (U.S.), and PREMIER Biosoft (U.S.), among others.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (U.S.) is the largest player in the global high-resolution melting analysis market. In order to remain competitive, the company adopted inorganic and organic growth strategies such as acquisitions, collaborations, and expansions for enhancing its presence in the market. For instance, in 2014, the company acquired Life Technologies Corporation (U.S.), a leading player in the life science market to strengthen its product offerings. Similarly, in May 2015, the company started its customer experience center in the Middle East to support the life science segment of the company. This expansion was aimed at capturing the developing Middle East market.

