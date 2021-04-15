Building Information Modeling Market Report: Trends, Forecast and Competitive Analysis

The future of the building information modeling market looks promising with opportunities in  buildings, civil infrastructure, oil & gas, industrial, and utilities. The global building information modeling market is expected to decline in 2020 due to global economic recession led by COVID-19. However, market will witness recovery in the year 2021 and it is expected to reach an estimated $9 billion by 2025 with a CAGR of 9% to 11% from 2019 to 2025. The major drivers for this market are rapid urbanization, growth in infrastructure projects, and increase adoption of BIM for plan, design, and manage building project efficiently.
Emerging trends, which has a direct impact on the dynamics of the industry, includes development of Artificial Intelligent in BIM, Increasing demand for BIM based cloud collaboration, and emergence of modular construction and prefabrication. Some of the major BIM companies profiled in this report include Autodesk, ENGworks, Bentley, Trimble, Hexagon, Nemetschek, and others.
A total of 81 figures / charts and 85 tables are provided in this 198-page report to help in your business decisions. A sample figure with insights is shown below. To learn the scope of benefits, companies researched, and other details of the global building information modeling market report, please download the report brochure.
 

 

Software for building information modelling will remain the largest segment over the forecast period due to increasing demand in architecture, engineering, and construction (AEC) as it offers various benefits, such as interoperability between applications, easy visualization, and cost effectiveness.
Buildings will remain the largest segment during the forecast period due to the increasing number of residential buildings and construction projects and increasing adoption of BIM modelling to reduce cost and delay by efficiently planning, designing, constructing and managing buildings.
North America will remain the largest region the forecast period due to wide adoption of BIM by architects, engineers, and consultants for planning, designing, and construction of residential and infrastructure projects and favorable government support for BIM modelling.
The study includes trends and forecast for the global building information modeling market by offering, product life cycle, end use industry, and region as follows:
By Offering [$M shipment analysis for 2014 – 2025]:

  • Software
  • Architectural Design
  • Sustainability
  • Structure
  • MEP
  • Construction
  • Facility Management
  • Services
  • Software Support and Maintenance
  • Project Management and Support

By Product Life Cycle [$M shipment analysis for 2014 – 2025]:

  • Preconstruction
  • Construction
  • Operations

By End Use Industry [$M shipment analysis for 2014 – 2025]:

  • Residential and Commercial Buildings
  • Industrial
  • Civil Infrastructure
  • Oil & Gas
  • Utilities
  • Others

By Region [$M shipment analysis for 2014 – 2025]:

  • North America
  • United States
  • Canada
  • Mexico
  • Europe
  • Germany
  • United Kingdom
  • Italy
  • Asia Pacific
  • China
  • Japan
  • India
  • The Rest of the World

Some of the building information modeling companies profiled in this report includes Bentley System, Autodesk, Nemetschek Group, Hexagon AB, RIB Software, EMGworks, Trimble, Dassault Systemes, Asite Solution, Topcon.

