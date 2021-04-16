Here’s How Nasty Your Office Keyboards Are And Some Tips On How To Clean Them Properly

Brisbane, Australia, 2021-Apr-16 — /EPR Network/ — On average, office employees spend around 5 hours and 40 minutes sitting at their desks. And a huge chunk of this period is spent typing something on a keyboard. While this device has helped to work much more efficiently and product — it’s actually dirtier than you might think it is. It contains 20,000 times more bacteria than your lavatory seat. No wonder why those who provide cleaning services pay special attention to this desktop component.

How Dirty Keyboards Are

Brisbane office cleaning businesses get numerous requests to have computer equipment cleaned. As they are one of the most frequently used things in any workspace, it only makes sense why they’re also the dirtiest.

A keyboard surface, in particular, contains around 3.5 million colony-forming units (CFU) per square inch (Lavatory seats only have 172 CFU). One of the biggest culprits behind this is poor personal hygiene. Employees who don’t thoroughly wash hands (or don’t sanitise their hands at all) get to spread bacteria, germs, and other pathogens when they use high-touch surfaces such as keyboards.

Food and beverage consumed near a keyboard also contribute to the device’s being dirty. The crumbs that get stuck in tricky crevices and gaps can further attract mice. A study conducted by the UK’s Royal Society of Chemistry found that mice that scurry over keyboards searching for food typically leave droppings containing more disease-carrying microorganisms.

Experts note that one of the most common bacteria present in keyboards is cocci, a bacteria also found in pneumonia. If someone in the office catches colds or contracts gastroenteritis, it’s also highly likely that they have picked up the pathogens from a dirty keyboard.

Tips On Cleaning Keyboards

So how should cleaning services be done on an item as nasty as a keyboard?

First, gather all the essential cleaning equipment. These include cotton swabs, soft-bristled toothbrushes, disinfecting wipes or microfibre cloth, rubbing alcohol and — don’t forget — compressed air.

Make sure to shut down your desktop first and disconnect the keyboard. Afterward, tilt it up portrait-wise and use compressed air to eliminate crumbs between the keys. For larger dirt and debris, gently use the toothbrush. Do this step from top to bottom to make sure all crumbs and dust are removed.

To clean the surface, dilute rubbing alcohol with water (the solution should contain equal parts water and alcohol). Wet a microfibre cloth just a little and use it to wipe the surface carefully. An alternative is to use a disinfectant wipe (squeeze out any excess liquid as it can damage the keyboard’s electronic

Components).

For hard-to-reach areas, you can use a cotton swab with diluted alcohol.

After cleaning, please wait for a few minutes and let your keyboard dry before putting it back and turning the computer on.

