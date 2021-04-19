Pharmaceutical Membrane Filtration Market: Emerging Trends and Developments

Pune , India , 2021-Apr-19 — /EPR Network/ —

The major factors driving the growth of this market are the increasing adoption of single-use technologies and the growing demand for nanofiltration. Geographical expansion in countries such as Singapore, France, China, and India and the demand for polyamide track-etched membranes in ultrafiltration are likely to provide growth opportunities for players in the market.

The global Pharmaceutical Membrane Filtration Market is expected to grow from USD 5.8 billion in 2020 to USD 10.2 billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 12.0% from 2020 to 2025.

Market Segmentation: –

Filters segment accounted for the largest share of the pharmaceutical membrane filtration market, by product, in 2019

On the basis of product, the pharmaceutical membrane filtration market is segmented into filters, systems, and accessories. Filters formed the largest product segment in this market owing to the high and growing use of different types of membrane filters for various filtration applications in the biopharmaceutical manufacturing industry.

Final product processing segment accounted for the largest share of the pharmaceutical membrane filtration market, by application, in 2019

On the basis of application, the pharmaceutical membrane filtration market is segmented into final product processing, raw material filtration, cell separation, water purification, and air purification. Final product processing was the largest application segment in the pharmaceutical membrane filtration market in 2019. The increasing production of generics, rapid growth in the biopharmaceutical industry, and the increasing adoption of membrane filters in protein purification, sterile filtration, and viral clearance processes are the major factors driving the growth of this application segment.

Regional Analysis: –

The global pharmaceutical membrane filtration market is segmented into North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World. In 2019, North America was the largest market for pharmaceutical membrane filtration, followed by Europe. The large share of North America can be attributed to several factors, such as the presence of key biopharmaceutical manufacturing facilities in the region and the significant spending on research and development activities in the US.

Recent Developments: –

In 2018, Pall Corporation opened a center of excellence for training on sterilization techniques, filtration, and cell culture platforms. In 2018, GE Healthcare and the Swedish Government opened an innovation center—Testa Center—in Sweden to support the commercialization of advanced biopharmaceuticals. In 2016, Sartorius Stedim Biotech opened its production and R&D facility in England.

Key Market Players: –

The major companies operating in the pharmaceutical membrane filtration market include Merck Millipore (Germany), Danaher (US) and Sartorius Stedim Biotech (France).