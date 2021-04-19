Synthetic Fibers Market Vendor Landscape, Competitive Environment & Strategic Initiative, 2025

Felton, Calif., USA, Apr. 19, 2021 — /EPR Network/ —

The global Synthetic Fibers Market research report provides complete insights on industry scope, trends, regional estimates, key application, competitive landscape and financial performance of prominent players. It also offers ready data-driven answers to several industry-level questions. This study enables numerous opportunities for the market players to invest in research and development.

Market Overview:

Global Synthetic Fibers Market is expected to reach USD 88.5 billion by 2025. Fabrics and fibers play key role in day-to-day life. Fiber is a hair like strand of material, which can be woven into a fabric. Synthetic fibers are usually semi-crystalline polymers, which are spun into threads. The fibers are uniaxial concerned with the wet, melt, or dry spinning process that gives fiber strength and high tenacity.

Key Players:

Bombay Dyeing

I. du Pont de Nemours and Company

Indorama Corporation

Lenzing AG

Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corporation

Reliance Industries Limited

China Petroleum Corporation (Sinopec Corp.)

Teijin Limited

Toray Chemical Korea, Inc.

Toyobo Co., Ltd.

Growth Drivers:

These fibers are then transformed to yarn by twisting numerous incessant fibers together to a uniform yarn with all strands more or less united equivalent to the yarn axis. These fibers can be stronger than natural fibers. The Synthetic Fibers Market is estimated to grow at a significant CAGR of 6.3%over the forecast period as the scope and its applications are rising enormously across the globe.

The changing lifestyle and improving fashion trend, high demand for high strength and light weight material amongst populace, and enhancements in green synthetic fibers are documented as major factors of synthetic fiber market that are estimated to enhance the growth in the years to come.

Type Outlook:

Polyester

Nylon

Acrylics

Polyolefin

Polyester sector accounted for the largest market share of Synthetic Fibers and is estimated to continue its dominance in the coming years. This may be because of its properties like chemical and abrasion resistance, high demand from middle-class populace due to an affordable cost, and availability of labor in developing countries.

Application Outlook:

Clothing

Home Furnishing

Automotive

Filtration

Clothing sector accounted for the largest market share of Synthetic Fibers and is estimated to lead the overall market in the coming years. Clothing sector comprises of work wear, menswear, children wear, and womenswear. The sector is at top most position, due to changing lifestyle and growing urbanization, it is easy to maintain, convenient, and offers protection, and high demand from developing countries like India and China.

Regional Outlook:

Globally, Asia Pacific accounted for the largest market share of Synthetic Fibers and is estimated to lead the overall market in the coming years. The reason behind the overall market growth could be high demand due to presence of applications like automotive and clothing and occurrence of key manufacturers in the region. The developing countries like India and China are the major consumers of Synthetic Fibers in the region.

Instead, Europe and North America are also estimated to have a positive influence on the future growth. North America is the second largest region with significant market share. The aspects that may be ascribed to the growth comprise fast development of home furnishing and automotive industries. However, Europe is estimated to grow at fastest pace with the highest CAGR in the foremost period.

