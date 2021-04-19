Cell Signaling Market worth $3.51 Billion – Research application drive the growth

PUNE, India, 2021-Apr-19 — /EPR Network/ — The term “cell signaling” is used to define the complex interactive system of signals that regulates and mediate various cellular responses in the human body.

Cell signaling is used to study signaling pathways of cells in drug discovery and therapeutic development, to distinguish drug resistance patterns in cancerous cells. It also identifies the major signaling pathways impacted by specific drug treatments. Cell signaling pathways—also called signal transduction pathways—act as connecting links between environmental stimuli and the corresponding cellular response. These signaling pathways mainly consist of proteins that can interact, move to specific locations, or be modified.

Cell signaling pathways—also called signal transduction pathways—act as connecting links between environmental stimuli and the corresponding cellular response. These signaling pathways mainly consist of proteins that can interact, move to specific locations, or be modified.

Research is an important application segment in the cell signaling industry and has witnessed significant growth in recent years owing to the increasing incidence of chronic diseases, technological advancements in cell biology instruments, and increase in the cell-based research activities across the globe.

The rising number of patients suffering from chronic diseases such as cancer, diabetes, cardiovascular disorders, and neurological conditions has led to an increase in cell signaling-based research across the globe. According to the 2014 report of the American Heart Foundation, nearly 17.3 million people die due to cardiovascular diseases (CVDs) each year, accounting for 30% of global deaths. This number is projected to increase to 23.6 million by 2030. Moreover, according to the WHO, cancer is the second-most-common cause of death in the U.S.; 1,658,370 cancer cases were diagnosed in the country in 2015 (Source: American Cancer Society). The growing incidence of these diseases is one of the major factors driving the demand for cell biology-based procedures across the globe.

Expected Revenue Surge: The cell signaling market is expected to grow $3.51 billion, at a CAGR of 6.8%

Geographical Scenario in Depth:

The Cell Signaling Market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia, and the Rest of the World (RoW). North America is estimated to account for the largest share of the market in 2017. Growth in this regional segment is driven by the growth in geriatric population, rising incidence of chronic diseases, and improved life science research infrastructure in the region.

Leading Key-Players:

The key players in the cell signaling market include Merck KGaA (Germany), Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (U.S.), Becton, Dickinson and Company (U.S.), Beckman Coulter, Inc. (U.S.) (a subsidiary of Danaher Corporation), Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (U.S.), PerkinElmer Inc. (U.S.), QIAGEN N.V. (Netherlands), Cell Signaling Technology, Inc. (U.S.), Promega Corporation (U.S.), Bio-Techne Corporation (U.S.), Abcam plc (U.K.), Miltenyi Biotec (Germany).

Merck KGaA (Germany) held the leading position in the cell signaling market in 2016. The company focuses on acquisitions as its key strategy to exploit growth opportunities in the market. For instance, in November 2015, Merck KGaA completed acquisition of Sigma-Aldrich Corporation (U.S.) for USD 17.00 billion. This acquisition helped Merck KGaA to expand its life science research product portfolio around the world.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (U.S.) held the second position in the cell signaling market in 2016. The company focuses on expansion, acquisition, and product launches to maintain its leading position in the market. For instance, in September 2016, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. opened its new global headquarters at 168 Third Avenue in Waltham, Massachusetts (U.S.).

