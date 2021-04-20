Apollo Cradle & Children’s Hospital takes COVID-19 vaccination to doorsteps of apartments across Bangalore

Joins hands with Resident Welfare Associations of apartments to enable senior citizens to get vaccinated

Bangalore, India, 2021-Apr-20 — /EPR Network/ — Apollo Cradle & Children’s Hospital is knocking on doors at apartments across Bengaluru to administer onsite vaccinations for COVID-19. Apollo Cradle has joined hands with the Resident Welfare Associations of the city’s biggest apartment complexes such as Prestige Shanti Niketan and Sterling Shalom and has completed its first drive, with over 230 beneficiaries. Apollo Cradle and Children’s hospital will start the second drive from 13th April to 21st 2021, across the city, this drive is being done in public interest at NO ADDITIONAL COST.

Mr. Anubhav Prashant, COO – Apollo Cradle & Children’s Hospital shares “We are happy to associate with apartment associations and resident welfare associations (RWAs) in Bengaluru, in the onsite administration of COVID-19 vaccination. In Karnataka, there are an estimated 50 lakh people above the age of 60 years and about 14 lakh people above the age of 45 and with comorbidities. This kind of initiative will help in speeding up the vaccination administration. Adding to this Dr. Ajay Gangoli, Director Medical Services – Apollo Health & Lifestyle Ltd said, “We can provide service to the most vulnerable, people above 70 years, who in many cases can’t really travel far or have other challenges”. Apollo Cradle and Children’s hospital has tied up with following apartments and will start the next drive from 16th April to 21st 2021:

SL No LIST OF RWA Date of vaccination
1 Acme Encove 16-04-2021
2 Palm Meadows 17-04-2021
3 TATA Sherwood Apartment 20-04-2021
4 Shilpitha Splendor Annexe 21-04-2021
5 NCC Ivory Heights 22-04-2021

Any interested RWA’s can contact Apollo Cradle & Children’s Hospital for onsite vaccinations for COVID-19 by logging on to www.apollocradle.com  or by dialling helpline 1860 500 4424. The services are available across Hyderabad, Bangalore, Delhi & Amritsar.

For editorial enquires Please contact: Vybhavi/vybhavi@prhub.com/ Sanjay/sanjay@prhub.com

