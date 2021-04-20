ODM Business School, Previously Known as Astral Institute of Management Studies (AIMS), Launched New Website to Support Its Brand Rename

BHUBANESWAR, India, 2021-Apr-20 — /EPR Network/ — Today Astral Institute of Management Studies (AIMS), one of the top B-Schools in Bhubaneswar, announced the creation of ODM Business School (OBS), a brand rename that will bring product clarity, enable future growth, and support the further evolution of ODM Educational Group as one of the most value-added education group in the country. This event will also introduce a brand-new website with very detailed information regarding the existing and newly introduced course offerings, faculties, alumni, results, recruiters, and the journey of Astral Institute of Management Studies (AIMS) to ODM Business School (OBS)

Following the breakout growth of AIMS’ PGDM courses and the new introduction of special professional certification courses for management studies, the brand has taken the decision to rename the existing name in order to support the parent group brand name, which is ODM Educational Group and better engage with students, parents and their global clientele.

“In 2009, we added another page of extension to ODM Educational Group as Astral Institute of Management Studies with a dream to deliver world-class business management studies in Odisha. While AIMS continues to grow exceptionally, as one of the best MBA colleges in Bhubaneswar, we moved beyond business management courses by offering PGDM and professional certification courses specially curated for different business demanding domains. That’s why we believe this is the right time to implement this new brand name that allows us to express our brand story more profoundly, expand our vision, and introduce advanced courses to students,” said Mr. Swoyan Satyendu, COO of ODM Educational Group. “Today, I’m extremely happy to announce that we are rebranding the institution as ODM Business School and launching it with a whole new website, ODMBS. Our goal is to build a holistic educational environment that is loved by students, parents as well as our esteemed recruiters” – he further added.

“For us, integrating practical knowledge and character development with business management courses is critical for the holistic development of every student. We have started implementing proven teaching methods from the start of our institution and now successfully created a perfect business learning environment for the next generation of leaders. AIMS, as now known ODM Business School, has produced leadsmen who are now leading many global organizations and ideating world-changing plans, and we aim to continue this.” – stated Mr. Satyendu.

About ODM Business School:

With 12 years of education excellence, ODM Business School (OBS) has ranked amongst the best MBA colleges in Bhubaneswar with quality education, excellent career prospects, and high placement packages for students. OBS offers management courses to students in multiple specializations such as marketing management, finance, accounting, human resource, supply chain, etc. The B-school in BBSR also has a great reputation in producing promising students best suitable for various lucrative opportunities. ODM Business School operates with global accreditation, highly experienced faculties, world-class infrastructure, and a name that is trusted by thousands of students across the state as the best MBA college in Bhubaneswar for a highly rewarding career.