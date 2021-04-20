Darrell Kelley Calls Out the Cops on Systematic Racism

New York City, USA, 2021-Apr-20 — /EPR Network/ — Sadly, as the long list of names from the African-American community who were killed by the law enforcement officers continues to grow, there has been little done to correct this injustice. Viral Records recording artist Darrell Kelley has just recorded a new record that defines the situation for what it is and titled “Systemic Racism”. Hardly a week goes by where the American news cycle does not contain a least one report of another death of a Black man or woman at the hands of the police.

Kelley, who besides being a prolific songwriter and entertainer is also a tireless social activist, said the motivation behind his latest single was not so much as to just point the finger of blame at the cops involved in these cases but as an endeavor to make all Americans, regardless of race, religion, economic class, color, or creed to think about and take a closer look at those involved in these sorrowful events. Even while the ongoing trial of the policeman in Minneapolis, Minnesota, who was responsible for the death of George Floyd while kneeling on the deceased neck for more than nine minutes while the victim complained he was unable breathe because of the officer’s full weight upon him continues, yet another travesty unfolded in the same state in the shooting death of Daunte Wright by another officer who claimed to have mistaken her gun for a Taser. Darrell Kelley plans to attend the April 22nd funeral services at the New Salem Missionary Baptist Church in Minneapolis on Thursday in order to share his condolences and show support for the grieving Wright family.

The “Systemic Racism” single will be distributed globally by his label, Viral Records, to all major digital retailers and streaming platforms on the internet. The artist and his record label plan to donate a portion of the profits to the Wright family. In addition, a North American radio and press campaign has just been launched to promote its release. Mainstream Top 40, Mainstream R&B/Hip-Hop, and Adult Contemporary format radio stations are currently being serviced with the release. To learn more, go to www.darrellkelleyofficial.com.

Mr. Kelley is currently available for interviews and/or appearances. Added news updates and all other information about any upcoming events may be found here at https://www.facebook.com/darrellkelleysmusic, and is where Viral Records plans to debut his “Systemic Racism” music video in the coming weeks. Darrell’s press kit will be provided upon request to all members of the media by contacting the representative below.

