FERNS N PETALS FORGES AHEAD IN SINGAPORE WITH FREE DELIVERY FOR ALL GIFTING NEEDS

Singapore, 2021-Apr-20 — /EPR Network/ — Ferns N Petals, Singapore’s go-to one stop gifting portal for a wide range of gifts covering every occasion, continues to go from strength to strength and has recently introduced its brand-new business plan for the coming year. With more than 25 years of experience in the floristry and gifting category, the on and offline company is striding ahead of its competitors by providing an array of convenient solutions and adopting a ‘customer first’ approach.

Ferns N Petals has presence in over 120 countries and services customers locally and internationally. Along with plans for some exciting new gifting and floral products in the pipeline, the gifting company has recently launched a Free Delivery1 service for their customers in Singapore. Mark any occasion by choosing from a unique selection of flowers, hampers, cakes, plants and an array of other gifting options all day and well into the evening, making Ferns N Petals a convenient portal for last minute gifting solutions. All courier orders are conveniently trackable, shipped through reliable partners and with real time notifications so that customers will never miss a delivery.

1 For orders placed between 9am -9pm daily. Terms and Conditions apply, please check website for details

“We aim to help make special occasions more memorable by providing convenient and quick solutions for busy lifestyles. With our Free Delivery initiative, pay only for your selection without incurring any additional costs! With Mother’s Day coming up in May, ordering with us becomes an even more inviting option. We hope that this will be an added bonus to our regular customers and encourage new ones to send a gift of love anywhere in Singapore.” says Rahul Vyas, Business Head of Ferns N Petals, Singapore.

Other notable delivery options include the 1-Hour Delivery2, Midnight Delivery, Fixed Time Delivery and Morning Delivery.

1-Hour Delivery 2 – Orders are sent within the hour if confirmations are made before 9pm.

– Orders are sent within the hour if confirmations are made before 9pm. Midnight Delivery – is an expedient option that sends flowers and cakes to any location in Singapore between 11pm and 11:59pm, as long as the order is made by 9pm.

– is an expedient option that sends flowers and cakes to any location in Singapore between 11pm and 11:59pm, as long as the order is made by 9pm. Fixed Time Delivery – 2-hour window from order confirmation to doorstep if the order is made before 7pm.

– 2-hour window from order confirmation to doorstep if the order is made before 7pm. Morning Delivery – Surprise loved ones and business associates with an early morning delivery for a touching start to any day. With this option, recipients can receive a heart-warming delivery of gifts before leaving for work, if orders are made by 9pm the previous day.

The possibilities are endless and to assist clients in attaining their requirements, a dedicated customer service team is ready to help via the website.

Customers need never worry about missing important celebrations or wonder how to mark an event with something distinct; and for those moments to say just how much they care – Ferns N Petals has got it covered!

2 Not applicable for Free Delivery

About Ferns N Petals

Ferns N Petals is a leading florist and gift retailer with an international presence across more than 120 countries and more than 360 outlets. As a pioneer and innovator of online retail in the gifting industry it has a broad selection of products and gift sets. Its unique offering of delivery options is flexible and able to accommodate all occasions and tight timelines. Find more about Ferns N Petals at www.fnp.sg.

