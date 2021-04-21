University of Charleston collaborates with MSM Higher Ed to create flexible pathways for college students worldwide

Florida, USA, 2021-Apr-21 — /EPR Network/ — The University of Charleston (UC) has joined forces with the education management platform, MSM Higher Ed, in a groundbreaking pathways initiative that will give students in multiple locations around the world the opportunity to earn their degree in the West Virginia-based institution.

The said initiative — MSM Higher ED Pathways — prepares students for entry or advanced standing at universities in study destinations for international students through in-demand programs. Students who successfully complete college/university entry pathways will be able to transfer credits to year 2 or 3 of their planned program at their destination institution.

“MSM Higher Ed Pathways students live every part of our mission to prepare students for lives of productive work, enlightened living, and community involvement,” said University of Charleston President Martin Roth.

“The UC is the educational home each year to students from over 40 countries around the world. Students enjoy our safe campus, welcoming small city culture, and location in a state renowned for outdoor recreation. They thrive in UC’s small class sizes and work with caring and mentoring faculty,” he added.

In this program, the university, together with 25 other higher education institutions from destination countries like Canada, USA, Australia, New Zealand, the UK and Europe, converge in a global consortium of Founding Members to create a range of study abroad pathways for qualified international students.

“Collaboration on a global consortium level is integral to MSM HIgher Ed Pathways. Founding Members will work together in the mapping and articulation of the curriculum to make sure that the latter stays current and valuable across the globe. They will also have the opportunity to conduct joint enrollment planning and avail of spin-off benefits like personal development opportunities for faculty and staff,” shared Donna Hooker, MSM Higher Ed President.”

Unlocking limitless opportunities for students

The University of Charleston offers a unique opportunity for those who want exceptional education in a smaller, private setting. Its campus shares the rich history of the city of Charleston, West Virginia.

Founded in 1888, UC is an independent, co-educational residential university. Today, the university prepares its students for a lifetime of successful careers in globally competitive fields through the quality education delivered at its four distinct schools: Arts & Sciences; Business & Leadership; Health Sciences; and Pharmacy. A second campus located just an hour from Charleston, UC-Beckley offers associate degrees in Nursing, Occupational Therapy Assistant, and Radiologic Technology.

UC employs both traditional and modern means of education delivery, as it is constantly adapting its 40-plus degree programs to its students’ needs. Forty-four countries are represented at the university. In addition to its academic programs, the university treats its athletic programs seriously as well, named the best athletic program in its NCAA conference five times in the last six years.

Students who have started their programs through MSM Higher Ed Pathways delivery centres (Foundation Schools) close to their homes may choose to proceed to complete their degrees at UC.

Seeking Partners in International Education

MSM Higher Ed Pathways is an initiative of MSM Higher Ed, an industry leader in education management solutions that create opportunities for students while building capacity for international student enrollment and new revenue streams for partner institutions.

Institutions that enter into agreements to become Founding Members gain many advantages from being part of this pathways program.

Benefits include the opportunity to gain high-profile branding and increased visibility of their institution on an international scale, take part in dedicated Founding Member recruitment events and welcome a steady stream of qualified international students from diverse countries and backgrounds.

The curriculum articulated by MSM HIgher Ed Pathways Founding Members will be delivered in MSM Study Centres in over 50 cities across the globe in the next three years. Institutions from China, India, Mexico, the Philippines, Sri Lanka, Vietnam and other countries across the globe, meanwhile, will serve as program delivery centres for students who are looking to get a head start toward their international studies.

Interested institutional partners may send their expression of interest to MSM Higher Ed President Donna Hooker at donna@msquare.media.

For more details, visit MSM Higher Ed official website at www.msmhighered.com.

About MSM Higher Ed

MSM Higher Ed offers education management solutions that create opportunities for students while building capacity for international student enrollment and new revenue streams for partner institutions. Through viable public-private partnerships (PPPs), licensing agreements, program pathways based on articulation arrangements and pan-national and transnational program delivery, we create opportunities for students to earn career-oriented credentials preparing their career or academic advancement. MSM Higher Ed manages private institutions Eton College Canada, Q College, Q Academy, Taylor Pro College, Extreme Pro Training, and College Multihexa and transnational education centres.

