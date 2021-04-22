Mooc market grow at 35% CAGR with witness 20X Growth and positioned to surpass US$ 60 billion ,Finds Fact.MR

MOOC Market – Scope of the Report

Fact.MR recently published a market study on the global market for MOOC. The study provides a detailed assessment on the key market dynamics, including drivers, trends, opportunities, restraints, and detailed information about the MOOC market structure. The market study presents exclusive information about how the MOOC market will grow during the forecast period of 2019-2029.

Key indicators of market growth, which include Year-on-Year (Y-o-Y) growth of the market, value chain, supply chain analysis, and Compounded Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) are explained in Fact. MR’s study in a comprehensive manner. This information can help readers understand the quantitative growth prospects of the MOOC market in the forecast period.

The study is relevant for stakeholders in the MOOC market, including manufacturers, suppliers, distributors, and investors, and can help them in developing appropriate strategies to grow in the market.

Stakeholders in the MOOC market, investors, industry experts, researchers, and journalists, as well as business researchers can leverage the information and data presented in Fact.MR study.

The study also includes statistics as well as facts related to macro as well as microeconomic factors that are impacting developments in the MOOC market.

It also offers actionable insights based on future trends in the MOOC market. Furthermore, small businesses and new entrants in the MOOC market too can make use of the information presented in this study, based on which, they can make appropriate business decisions in order to gain momentum in the market.

Key Segments of the MOOC Market

Fact.MR’s study on the MOOC market offers information divided into six key segments— customer category, primary objective, program, course, model and region.

This report offers comprehensive data and information about important market dynamics and growth parameters associated with these categories.

Customer Category Primary Objective Program Course Model Region Individual Reskilling and Online Certification Certificate & Professional Program Business & Management xMOOC North America Enterprise / Corporate Language and Casual Learning Degree & Master Programs Data Science / Programming / Computer Science cMOOC Latin America Small Enterprise Supplemental Education Others Science (Pure) Europe Medium Sized Enterprise Higher Education Social Science East Asia Large Enterprise Test Preparation Humanities South Asia Educational Institutes Educational & Teaching Oceania Engineering MEA Health & Medicine Mathematics Art & Design Others (Law, Language Etc.)

MOOC market: Research Methodology

In Fact.MR’s study, a unique research methodology is utilized to conduct extensive research on the growth of the MOOC market, and reach conclusions on future growth parameters of the market. This research methodology is a combination of primary and secondary research, which helps analysts ensure the accuracy and reliability of conclusions.

Secondary resources referred to analysts during the preparation of the MOOC market study include statistics from governmental organizations, trade journals, white papers, and internal and external proprietary databases.

Analysts have interviewed senior managers, product portfolio managers, CEOs, VPs, marketing/product managers, and market intelligence managers, who have contributed to the development of this report as a primary resource.

