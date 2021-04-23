Konstruktor is the first creative environment

Redwood City, California, 2021-Apr-23 — /EPR Network/ — Konstruktor helps you find inspiration, make money and turn your ideas into reality!

Its founder is the self-made entrepreneur, investor, visionary, and inventor – Vladislav Vladimirovich Krishtop.

With the help of Konstruktor’s creative environment, users can present their ideas, products and inventions to the global community, find like-minded people, form a team and collaborate together, manage finances and attract investments.

KONSTRUKTOR PHILOSOPHY

The concept behind Konstruktor is based on one of our human needs – self-realization.

The ancestor of the philosophy Aristotle was the first to investigate the problem of happiness as a central principle of ethics. Aristotle, who defined happiness as “the activity of the soul in the fullness of virtue” (Nicomachean Ethics) had also expressed the idea that “happiness is achievable through the realization of our potential.” The psychologist Abraham Maslow is counted among 20th century followers of this philosophy. His work includes the well-known theory of prioritizing needs or the so-called “Maslow’s Hierarchy of Needs”. According to this theory, one of the highest levels of human needs is “the need for self-actualization: the realization of their goals, the desire to maximize their abilities, and the development of their own personality,” which absolutely reflects this same idea of a creative environment.

CREATIVE ENVIRONMENT

To characterize the concept behind Konstruktor, in the summer of 2014, during long discussions in the meeting room of the Belmont public library in Silicon Valley, Vladislav Krishtop coined the term “Creative Environment.” These days “Creative Environment” is defined as a new format to blend creativity and cooperation for people in the 21st century.

Konstruktor isn’t just a creative environment though. This portal embodies Vladislav’s more than 20 years of experience in business, technology, and investment.

Learning to collaborate on projects and with companies in different countries, bureaucratic difficulties, legal specificities and various obstacles and problems on the way to success, which Krishtop faced during his career, make up the foundation of knowledge that Vladislav himself calls the “code to success”. This “code to success” has been integrated into Konstruktor.

KONSTRUKTOR PRESENTATION

Konstruktor was unveiled as the world’s first creative environment on October 31, 2014 at the Computer History Museum in Mountain View, California. After the presentation, the site was immediately approved by experts and users around the world.

To support the launch of the Konstruktor website, skywriting was carried out over the symbol of San Francisco – the Golden Gate Bridge and over the city’s financial district. The text “konstruktor.com” was made by 5 planes and reached more than 12 km in length.

The site’s first users were company employees living in different cities and countries, as well as students, Stanford University professors and other scientists around the world.

WITH KONSTRUKTOR USERS CAN:

take full control their creative time

solve their project’s issues and get results without having to leave home

work together with anyone around the world, bypassing the language barrier with the auto-translation function

exchange information and ideas quickly and conveniently in any format: videos, documents, projects, chat, communities

launch and develop various projects, including charities and foundations

Most of the information on the site is available without any prior registration. After registration, users have access to functions like timeline, publications, video publications, communities, projects, chat, file exchange, statistics, the map service ‘Planet’, finances, and investment projects.