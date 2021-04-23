WeldSaver Highly Advanced Device Launched by Proteus Industries: An Innovative Welding Technology that Saves Water

Mountain View, California, 2021-Apr-23 — /EPR Network/ — Proteus Industries is one of the best companies in automotive weld coolant monitoring and water saver products. Proteus Industries seems proud while proposing WeldSaver technology made for directing industries and uses. Weldsaver technology can guard welders against overheating. It is even helpful to protect specific sensitive technical devices from further harm while welding.

Weldsaver includes one of the most modern microcomputers that makes it fit with modern robotic devices. Our clients feel fulfilled with our services as they are completed with what they need and beyond. The digital and mechanical coordination of the Weldsaver technology makes it suitable for all sorts of welding processes.

If the flow rate or the temperature meets the point of pre-defined limits, the WeldSaver instantly gives a signal to the regulating system. Hence, it can stop damage or loss of any vital part of the welding system.

Proteus Industries has a famous name for creating welding products to help maximize value to our customers. Like, in the matter of Weldsaver, if the welding system is not in control, the WeldSaver works as a water saver, and it automatically turns off the running water by an electric valve. Besides, all the critical data is gathered and collected in a web interface simple to learn.

Proteus Industries produces all sorts of flow analysis and handles products that add value to our client’s business. The 8000XHT flow meter is a new production flow meter that works well even in critical situations. High temperature or low pressure does not worry it. And it gives precise and explicit readings no concern what state it is. Thus, we provide flow-controlling devices like the 600 series used to manage and control all sorts of solutions and liquids.

Talking of the WeldSaver technology brought forward by Proteus, welding uses are a massive success as they can cut a lot of costs incurred while welding. Also, its focus as a water saver makes it much more eco-friendly than other welding goods.

Our customers trust us by our name and goods. If you have any questions regarding the WeldSaver or any other Proteus product, you can go to our website at Proteusind.com.