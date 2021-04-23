Accel Research Sites now recruiting for new pediatric COVID-19 vaccine trial

LAKE MARY, Fla, 2021-Apr-23 — /EPR Network/ — Accel Research Sites will serve as a location for a new clinical trial for a COVID-19 vaccine candidate—this time for children.

The company is now recruiting those younger than 18 to participate. Enrollment will start soon.

The studies will take place at Accel’s DeLand, Fla., and Lakeland, Fla., locations. Dr. Bruce Rankin and Dr. James Andersen will serve as the primary investigators.

“We’re so proud to have played a part in developing vaccines for COVID-19,” said Lora Parahovnik, CEO of Accel Research Sites. “Now, we want to play a part in helping everyone get vaccinated. These pediatric trials will be essential in developing a safe vaccine for those under 18.”

Parents or guardians who are interested in having their children participate in the study can visit covidorlando.com. An Accel staff member will reach out to further evaluate eligibility

Accel Research Sites seeks to enroll a wide variety of participants for the trials, including racial and ethnic minorities. The company is also still recruiting for other COVID-19-related trials.

Accel Research Sites provides novel treatment options in all major therapeutic areas. It has more than 30 locations, including a 62-bed Phase 1 unit in Florida and units in Georgia and Alabama.

Accel Research Sites is a multi-therapeutic network of clinical research sites dedicated to the expert delivery of treatment options to patients and providers. They partner with the most innovative and significant pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device companies worldwide to advance healthcare and wellness in the communities they serve.

