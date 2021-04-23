Brown Shimeji Mushroom Market Regional Data Analysis 2018 to 2028

Market Outlook of Brown Shimeji Mushroom

Shimeji is a group of edible mushrooms which are native to East Asia. Shimeji mushrooms usually grow on oak, elm or beech trees and are found in clusters. These mushrooms are known for their characteristic meaty taste and possess a firm texture. There are over 20 species of shimeji mushrooms which are characterized by long stems and tight concave caps. Brown shimeji mushroom also called the buna-shimeji comes in a bitter taste and is known for holding its shape when cooked. Brown shimeji mushroom is a good source of protein and contains many of the zinc, potassium, copper and B vitamins. Apart from being abundantly nutritious, brown shimeji mushroom is also an excellent source of dietary fiber. Brown shimeji mushroom is predominantly consumed in cooked form and may be roasted, sautéed, pickled and steamed. The wide application of brown shimeji mushroom in soups, stir-frys, omelets and noodle dishes is the major driving factor for increasing its demand at a global level.

Reasons for Covering Brown Shimeji Mushroom as a Title:

Brown shimeji mushroom has a buttery taste and is known for its medicinal properties. Brown shimeji mushroom apart from being a great source of dietary fiber is also low in both saturated as well as unsaturated fat. According to the National Institute of Japan brown shimeji mushroom possesses many active compounds which are helpful for the retardation and destruction of tumor growth. Brown shimeji mushroom has been used since traditional time in Japan for the treatment of asthma.

The high potent levels of beta-glucans are known for suppressing the allergic reactions and boosting the natural healing abilities of the human immune system. Apart from the nutritional benefits brown shimeji mushroom is helpful for weight management and improving the digestion quality of the digestive sytem. Consumers all over the globe are becoming more health conscious seeking for products that are high in nutrient content and at the same time make an effort towards avoiding the unhealthy ingredients. Brown shimeji mushrooms are being used widely by chefs globally for innovating new dishes at the same time increasing the nutrient profile of the dishes.

Global Brown Shimeji Mushroom Market: Segmentation:

On the basis of nature, the global brown shimeji mushroom market has been segmented as-

Organic

Conventional

On the basis of type, the global brown shimeji mushroom market has been segmented as-

Regular

Dried

On the basis of end use, the global brown shimeji mushroom market has been segmented as-

HoReCa

Institutional Sales

Households

Others

Global Brown Shimeji Mushroom Market: Market Participants

Some of the market participants operating in the global brown shimeji mushroom market identified across the value chain include Specialty Produce, Funguys (ZA), California Specialty Farms, Ponderosa Mushrooms & Specialty Foods(US), MitroFresh B.V., Emperor Specialty Foods. Some of the key suppliers operating in the brown shimeji mushroom market include RedMart, Sid Wainer & Son, Woolworths, and Quality Food among other brown shimeji mushroom suppliers.

Opportunities for Participants in the Brown Shimeji Mushroom Market:

Over the years people have become proactive towards health matters. Professional healthcare which is practiced in response to a disease has become secondary. People nowadays are more focused towards the food products they consume. They emphasize right from the source until the packaging of the product. Brown shimeji mushroom is not only an important ingredient for the chefs in hotels and restaurants but also for the regular diet. The manufacturers should focus on spreading the awareness regarding brown shimeji mushroom focusing on the nutritive content. Moreover, the key market participants need to come up with new market strategies to promote brown shimeji mushroom over other regular mushrooms. The emerging players should grab the methodology of key players for penetrating deeper into the brown shimeji mushroom market. For instance, MitroFresh B.V. a Netherland based company provides non-GMO brown shimeji mushroom. The company claims it to be of class 1 and free from any parasites.

Brief Approach to Research

The company follows a modelling-based approach and triangulation methodology to estimate data covered in this report. A detailed market understanding and assessment of the types, forms, ingredients, and end uses of the product segments covered in the study is followed by carrying out a demand-side approach to estimate the sales of target product segments, which is then cross-referenced with a supply-side assessment of value generated over a pre-defined period. The statistics and data are collected at a regional level and consolidated and synthesized at a global level to estimate overall market sizes.

Key Data Points Covered in the Report

Some of the key data points covered in our report include: An overview of the market, including background and evolution Macroeconomic factors affecting the market and its potential Market dynamics, such as drivers, challenges, and trends Detailed value chain analysis of the market The cost structure of the products and segments covered in the study In-depth pricing analysis, by key product segments, regions and by major market participants Analysis of supply and demand, such as top producing and consuming geographies, imports/exports, and overall trade scenario Analysis of the market structure, including a tier-wise categorization of key market participants Competitive landscape of the market, including detailed profiles of the top players in this market

This analytical research study imparts an all-inclusive assessment on the market, while propounding historical intelligence, actionable insights, and industry-validated & statistically-upheld market forecast. Verified and suitable set of assumptions and methodology has been leveraged for developing this comprehensive study. Information and analysis on key market segments incorporated in the report has been delivered in weighted chapters. A thorough analysis has been offered by the report on Market Dynamics Market Size Market Segments Demand & Supply Trends Current Issues and Challenges Companies and Competitor Landscape Value Chain Technology

Regional Segments Analyzed Include North America (U.S., Canada) Latin America (Mexico. Brazil) Western Europe (Germany, Italy, France, U.K, Spain) Eastern Europe (Poland, Russia) Asia Pacific (China, India, ASEAN, Australia & New Zealand) Japan Middle East and Africa (GCC, S. Africa, N. Africa)

Compilation of authentic and first-hand intelligence, insights offered in the report are based on quantitative and qualitative assessment by leading industry experts, and inputs from opinion leaders & industry participants around the value chain. Growth determinants, macroeconomic indicators, and parent market trends have been scrutinized and delivered, coupled with the market attractiveness for each market segment encompassed. Qualitative impact of growth influencers on the market segments across regions has also been mapped by the report.

