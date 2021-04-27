Ransomware, ransomware, ransomware… but the numbers do not lie

Toronto, Canada, 2021-Apr-27 — /EPR Network/ — We keep hearing ransomware, ransomware, ransomware….the numbers do not lie, and this is why the headlines have a new story of the latest breach.

Here are some interesting statistics on the effect of ransomware from a cloud security platform organization and a research study based on a survey of more than 500 C-level executives including CEOs, CIOs, and CTOs.

Over 43 percent of malware found is found in cloud apps

Over 55 percent of malware-infected files are found in cloud apps.

On average, an enterprise has an average of 977 cloud apps.

Approximately 46 percent of businesses have been victims of ransomware.

Over 73 percent of those organizations have paid a ransom.

Approximately 83 percent of organizations feel prepared for a ransomware attack.

Approximately 87 percent of businesses that deal with consumers feel prepared for a ransomware attack.

Approximately 17 percent of organizations responded they do not feel that their business is prepared.

Just over 32 percent of organizations said they are limited to research ransomware mitigation solutions.

Over 78 of organizations in the B2B category have paid a ransom.

Another 63 percent of organizations in the B2C category have paid a ransom.

Approximately 26 percent of organizations have never paid a ransom.

Approximately 60 percent responded they would pay ransom to get their files back quickly.

Over 53 percent would pay the ransom to protect their organizations public image.

Over 72 percent of organizations responded they have a plan in place to mitigate a ransomware attack.

Over 80 percent of B2Bs are better prepared for ransomware compared to 62 percent B2C organizations.

Approximately 76 percent of cloud storage apps dominate cloud DLP violations.

Over 28 percent of organizations do not have a plan to mitigate a ransomware attack.

What do these ransomware numbers mean to businesses?

When cyber security providers examined the presence of malware in organizations, they found there was malware found in cloud apps across the entire organization. Many of the ransomware malware-infected files were shared with internal users, external users, and shared publicly.

The cyber security experts found that these ransomware attacks are delivered through phishing and email attacks using cloud services environments. This allows infected and encrypted files to be quickly spread to other users through cloud app sync.

What were some of the most popular cloud apps hit by ransomware?

This is a loaded as more popular cloud services have a greater risk of being listed due to it being adopted by a large number of users. Among the topmost used cloud apps, it includes Microsoft 365 (Office 365), Google Workspace, Facebook, and Slack. This shows that cyber security teams need to prioritize this trend and pay close attention to sensitive information being shared within collaboration apps as well as get visibility and control over the apps that are integrated and sharing company data.

