Miami Swim Week 2020: how the Russian queen of the lingerie runway stylized the shows in Miami

Miami, FL, 2021-Apr-27 — /EPR Network/ — The supermodel status cannot be bought but earned by hard work. This is a substantial daily work on yourself, circumstances, and society. The ladies conquer the fashion Olympus overcoming many obstacles. Today Daria Beloyvan is a recognized international fashion expert and a famous stylist.

She started her career in the industry in 1998 as a model. Her career began when Daria came to the Moscow Fashion House of Vyacheslav Zaitsev. She quickly showed her talents, proved herself, and became the central diamond of the fashion maestro’s shows. She was entrusted with the role of one of the leading stylists of the show of the seasonal collections of the Russian fashion designer.

Daria became one of the most popular models. She was included in the top 20 best lingerie models in Russia and, of course, accompanied all the shows of the most premium brand “Wild Orchid”.

Wild Orchid is the largest company that was one of the first to open the way for Russian women to the world of elegant and expensive lingerie. The company’s specialists proved that beautiful underwear is not a woman’s whim but a necessity. Experts called Daria the queen of the lingerie runway. Her ideal body proportions, which are extremely rare with a height of 188 cm, her extraordinary charisma, and excellent sense of style, made her able to become a supermodel. It is difficult to imagine such a big show as the Wild Orchid Grand Fashion Show without one. As a stylist, Daria took an active part in the stylization of presentations for new collections by Vyacheslav Zaitsev and in almost all fashion shows of the Wild Orchid Company that took place at the most top venues in Moscow: Gostiny Dvor, Manezh, Crocus Expo.

Thanks to the professional and scrupulous approach to their work and the desire to do everything at the highest possible level, all fashion projects with Daria Beloyvan got the highest ratings from critics. Regardless of which country Daria is in – Russia, Italy, or the USA – the reputation of a professional accompanies her throughout her career. This year’s pandemic hit Daria in Miami. Almost all work went online. The fashion expert launched copyright marathons and style training and began writing journalistic materials for her online magazine. On the recommendation of the largest and most famous lingerie brand, “Wild Orchid”, Daria Beloyvan was approved as a volunteer for the position of one of the stylists of Miami Swim Week 2020. The project organizers were looking for a Russian-speaking stylist in Miami to organize and stylize the collections of designers from Belarus, Ukraine, Russia, and Kazakhstan. Daria Beloyvan’s proposal came from Moscow from Danil Kosenkov, director of the top shows of the Wild Orchid brand. He trusted this supermodel to open the brand’s fashion show and constantly consulted with her on the stylization of the shows.

Years of experience in the premium and lingerie fashion industry have made Daria a versatile and experienced expert. The Miami Swim Week management was impressed by the rich experience and genuinely expert level of the Russian stylist. Her candidacy was approved, and Daria volunteered to become a stylist for Beach Fashion Week in Miami.

Daria, you are a recognized fashion expert. Has the volunteer work hurt your pride? Share your impressions.

On the contrary, I gladly accepted this proposal. Which stylist would refuse to style the most famous beach fashion week? Also, I do not yet have the legal right to work for a fee in the United States. An invitation to a volunteer stylist position for Miami Swim Week is an excellent opportunity to expand my professional portfolio so that one day I can get official permission to work in this country of unlimited possibilities. Living and working in the United States is my dream.

Due to the pandemic, the event was postponed from the traditional July to October. The borders between the countries were still closed, and many were unable to fly to Miami for the shows. Thus, 16 local designers took part in a hot autumn swimsuit show. Thanks to her vast experience and professional skills, Daria quickly finds a common language with fashion designers. They trust her stylist experience and listen to recommendations for stylistic accompaniment. Based on items from new designer collections, the stylist creates exclusive complex looks, combining individual items together and presenting absolutely unique content. At Miami Swim Week 2020, Daria Beloyvan presented collections of Russian-speaking designers who did not come to the shows but sent their collections. She worked on the looks of models for the shows of lingerie, swimwear, women’s clothing from cruise collections, acted as a style expert, and presented the collection on the runway in Miami on behalf of brands. Daria justified the trust placed in her. She demonstrated a very high level of professionalism, and her stylist talent was revealed in a new way. Her personal experience of working as a model helped to build the proper communication with ladies.

Despite severe restrictions on holding events, experts called the last Miami Swim Week 2020 event one of the brightest shows of swimwear and beachwear in the world. This was a great merit of Fashion stylist Daria Beloyvan.