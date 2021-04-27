The Dr. Prem Reddy Foundation: Empowering the Community

Victorville, California, 2021-Apr-27 — /EPR Network/ — The Dr. Prem Reddy Family Foundation is located in Victorville, California, and is on a mission to deliver quality healthcare and nurture young aspirants looking to pursue a career in medical science. It was founded in 1986 as the Desert Valley Charitable foundation after the inception of the Desert Valley Hospital, Dr. Reddy’s first attempt as a medical entrepreneur.

The foundation has been instrumental in a wide variety of community-centric activities. The notable efforts include assisting patients with treatment by funding free clinics, imparting preventive care, and supporting preventive care. The foundation goes above and beyond its call of duty to support students from the Southern California region to pursue a career in medicine, resonating with Dr. Reddy’s vision of transforming society with education.

Community Service

The Foundation has been actively involved in many activities, including clean water initiatives, childhood vaccinations programs, the establishment of new medical clinics, and community drive activities such as health check-up workshops. The organization also actively pursues global causes such as medical missions to treat cataract and pediatric congenital diseases. Such clinical activities are regularly interspersed with medical equipment donation drives in Africa, Asia, and Central America.

In the United States, the Foundation supports charitable causes such as ‘Access to Healthcare in Nevada’, a non-profit medical program that supports Nevada’s uninsured working class with medical treatment. Another noteworthy initiative is its involvement with the Turner House Children’s Clinic in Kansas City, a cancer survivor program that allows participants to attend vital support programs that speed up their recovery process

Prime Healthcare Foundation

Despite being a charitable entity separate from the Dr. Prem Reddy charitable foundation, the Prime Healthcare Foundation’s vision and goals closely mimic that of the former. Since its inception from the dawn of the new millennium, the Prime Healthcare Foundation consists of over $1 Billion in assets, all donated by Dr Reddy and his family.

Dr. Reddy founded the Prime Healthcare Foundation in 2006 to provide quality, compassionate healthcare for communities through charitable and educational initiatives. The foundation owns and operates community hospitals across the United States.

The hospitals of the Prime Healthcare Foundation have been recognized by healthcare data experts such as Leapfrog Group, Health grades, IBM Watson Health and more, as a champion of the industry involved with enterprising community activities. The Prime Healthcare Foundation also supports charitable causes such as the Make-a-Wish Foundation of America, Westside Children’s Center, World Children Initiative, and more.

Scholarships

The Dr. Prem Reddy Foundation nurtures young medical professionals by offering them support in the form of scholarships. The foundation instituted the scholarship program to recognize academic excellence and the commitment to learn. Currently, the program is open to all High Desert and Inland Empire of Southern California Residents who are enrolled in academic programs that lead to a career in medicine.

Since 1994, the Dr. Prem Reddy Family Foundation has funded over $1 million for deserving students and is committed to keeping the program going steadily. Dr. Reddy plans to encompass students’ ambitions from other states in the United States in the near future. In 2020 August, the foundation fostered the education of over sixty students.

The scholarship program aims to finalize the list of aspirants for the year 2021 by August.

All applicants have been requested by the organization to submit their application and all supporting documents before April 30, 2021.

Public Health Libraries

The Dr. Reddy Family foundation augments the scholarship initiatives by providing aspirants from the High Desert region of California with a free public health library. Young medical academics are no strangers to how expensive medical books can be. Yet, such books are necessary for the advancement of their research.

The public health library is a state-of-the-art facility comprising books, medical journals, magazines and a video library. Students from various community colleges are free to visit the library and pursue their interests and academic requirements.

Besides providing access to medical books containing a treasure trove of knowledge, the library also arranges student’s tours to enhance their understanding of the US healthcare industry.

Charitable Partnerships

The Dr. Prem Reddy Family Foundation partners with a multitude of charitable organizations. These strategic partnerships advance the vision of the foundation and ensure the community’s upliftment with numerous charitable initiatives.

Some of the notable partnerships that the foundation has been as follow:

Samaritan’s Purse: An evangelical Christian organization that providers spiritual and physical aid to communities around the globe.

Walk to End Alzheimer’s: A charitable organization dedicated to raising awareness of the degenerative disease and fund support and research.

Make a Wish: An organization that makes the wishes of children enduring life-threatening medication conditions come true.

Northern Nevada Hopes: A non-profit community health center that offers integrated medical care and wellness services.

VVSD: An organization dedicated to supporting and serving homeless military veterans.