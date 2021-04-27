Automotive Whiplash Protection System (WPS) Market to Witness CAGR of 6.9% and Increase in Value Share By the Forecast Period 2022

Whiplash has become a very common injury that occurs to the neck and head due to the sudden acceleration and deceleration force, especially in the vehicle. Hence, increasing number of vehicles are implementing whiplash protection system in their car models to offer better safety. Manufacturers are developing anti-whiplash seats for the cars to minimize neck injury owing to the rapid movement. Key market players are also integrating sensing systems in the WPS to offer more protection and minimize the impact. These sensing systems are being developed in such a way that it can sense collision and severity of the impact and provide support at a very initial stage, minimizing the possibility of an injury. Seat backrest is also being equipped with Same Side Impact Protection System (SIPS). Manufacturers are also increasingly focusing on the design of anti-whiplash seats due to various heights, postures, and positions of occupants.

Request a Sample Report with Table of Contents and Figures – https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=301

According to the latest report by Fact.MR, the global automotive Whiplash Protection System market is expected to witness robust growth. The market is estimated to register 6.9% CAGR during the forecast period 2017-2022. Owing to the rise in accidents resulting in the injuries in the neck and head is driving the demand for whiplash protection system in the vehicle. Moreover, manufacturers are also introducing new system including innovative technology. Following insights show how the global automotive whiplash protection system market will perform in the coming years.

5 Forecast Highlights on Global Automotive Whiplash Protection System (WPS) Market

North America is expected to remain dominant in the global automotive Whiplash Protection System (WPS) market. By the end of 2022, North America automotive WPS market is estimated to surpass US$ 700 million. Owing to the government introducing regulations and safety standards for the automotive industry, hence, majority of manufacturers are implementing safety systems in vehicles. This is driving the automotive WPS market in North America.

Access Research Methodology Prepared By Experts – https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RM&rep_id=301

Europe is expected to emerge as the second most lucrative market. Recent advances in the vehicle safety rating system in the region is contributing to the growth of the automotive WPS market in Europe.

Reactive head restraints-RHR system is expected to the most preferred automotive whiplash protection system. By the end of 2022, reactive head restraints system is estimated to reach nearly US$ 600 million revenue. Meanwhile, pendulum system is also expected to show impressive growth during the forecast period.

Sales of the automotive whiplash protection system is expected to be highest through OEM. Accounting for more than three-fourth of the revenue share by the end of 2017, OEM as a sales channel is estimated to create an incremental opportunity of more than US$ 500 million between 2017 and 2022.

Compared to the various type of vehicles, compact passenger cars are expected to be the largest users of the automotive whiplash protection system. Compact passenger cars are estimated to surpass US$ 700 million by the end of 2022.

The report offers detailed profile of the leading players in the global market for automotive whiplash protection system (WPS), which will be active through 2022. These include companies such as Takata Corporation, Autoliv Inc., Robert Bosch GMBHm, Continental AG, Delphi Automotive Plc, Hyundai Mobis Co., Ltd, ZF Friedrichshafen AG, Lear Corporation, Ningbo Joyson Electronic Corp., and GRAMMER AG.

For Comprehensive Insights Ask an Analyst Here – https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=AE&rep_id=301

About Fact.MR

Market research and consulting agency with a difference! That’s why 80% of Fortune 1,000 companies trust us for making their most critical decisions. We have offices in US and Dublin, whereas our global headquarter is in Dubai. While our experienced consultants employ the latest technologies to extract hard-to-find insights, we believe our USP is the trust clients have on our expertise. Spanning a wide range – from automotive & industry 4.0 to healthcare & retail, our coverage is expansive, but we ensure even the most niche categories are analyzed. Reach out to us with your goals, and we’ll be an able research partner.

Contact:

US Sales Office:

11140 Rockville Pike

Suite 400

Rockville, MD 20852

United States

Tel: +1 (628) 251-1583

E-Mail: sales@factmr.com

Corporate Headquarter:

Unit No: AU-01-H Gold Tower (AU),

Plot No: JLT-PH1-I3A,

Jumeirah Lakes Towers,

Dubai, United Arab Emirates