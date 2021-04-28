JK2 Scenic named to Gator100 list

APOPKA, Fla.,2021-Apr-28 — /EPR Network/ — The JK2 family of companies bleeds orange and blue, with a strong tradition of employees attending the University of Florida. Now, JK2 Scenic is building a strong legacy of making the university’s vaunted Gator100 list.

The specialty contractor made the list for the fourth time and the second time as its own company.

The Gator100 awards recognize the 100 fastest-growing businesses that are owned or led by alumni of the University of Florida. The awards, in their seventh year, are presented by the Alumni Association in order to increase honorees’ networks, raise the profiles of honored companies and inspire fellow Gators.

“I’m so proud to be a Gator,” said JK2 Scenic President Julie Holmes. “My college experiences and education prepared me for the future and ability to lead a successful company. It’s always an honor to be recognized for our growth, but it’s special to be among this great group of UF alumni.”

To qualify, companies must have been in business for at least five years and had revenues of $250,000 or more every year since 2017. From January 2017 to October 2020, a UF alumnus or group of alumni must have owned 50 percent or more of the company, or have served as chief executive, or have founded the company and served on the senior management team.

Rankings are based on a company’s compounded annual growth rate, or CAGR, over a three-year period.

JK2 Scenic was ranked No. 31, up from a ranking of No. 70 in 2019.

JK2 Scenic made the list with JK2 Construction previously, before it was spun off into its own company, and JK2 Construction has also made the list four times.

In addition to strong financial growth, JK2 Scenic has completed several notable projects recently, including the Brownwood Hotel & Spa in The Villages and several projects with Orlando’s theme parks. The company was named among the Orlando Business Journal’s largest manufacturing companies in Central Florida and received a 2020 Eagle Award for Excellence in Construction.

The JK2 Scenic leadership team is made up of several UF graduates, including Founder Paul Holmes and President Julie Holmes.

Paul Holmes earned a Bachelor of Science with honors in business, followed by graduate studies at the School of Building Construction. Julie Holmes was a Cum Laude graduate, earning a Bachelor of Science in civil engineering and is a three-year letter winner of the University of Florida women’s swimming and diving team.

For more information about JK2 Scenic, visit jk2scenic.com.

For more information about the Gator100, visit gator100.ufl.edu.

About JK2 Scenic

JK2 Scenic focuses on building dreams and bringing unique construction visions to life in a creative way. The company specializes in themed architectural millwork, custom props and specialty items for retail, attraction, entertainment, hospitality and restaurant clients. Founded in 2008 as part of the JK2 family of companies, JK2 Scenic became its own company in 2017. Led by President Julie Holmes, the company has seen amazing growth and has been honored numerous times, receiving multiple Associated Builders and Contractors Eagle Awards and making the Orlando Business Journal’s Fast 50 list. JK2 Scenic provides creative solutions to uncommon ideas and has worked with world-class theme parks and national brands. For more information about JK2 Scenic, visit jk2scenic.com or call (407) 880-8400.