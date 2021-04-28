Loose Bruce Productions Releases Post-Pandemic Song, “Head for the Hills” on Dr. Demento Show Internet Premiere

Roseville, USA, 2021-Apr-28 — /EPR Network/ — The new post-pandemic song, “Head for the Hills” combines the upcoming, eventual end of the 2020-21 Covid pandemic with the musical flavor and sound of the 1920’s, evoking the previous pandemic 100 years ago.

The song premiers nationally Saturday on the Dr. Demento Show (on today’s show: http://dmdb.org/cgi-bin/plinfo.pl?drd21.0424.html). It was written and recorded by nationally known songwriter, performer, and parodist, “Loose Bruce” Kerr of Roseville, California. It is also streaming (and downloadable) for free on Kerr’s podcast at http://www.loosebrucekerr.com. Additionally, a new music video of Kerr singing “Head for the Hills” live against his background tracks can be viewed on youtube at: https://youtu.be/kfLgJJf1UOU . The mp3 audio file is also streaming on jango.com and iTunes.

Kerr explains, “I wrote the song and put up a simple vocal and ukulele youtube video of it in April of 2020, thinking the end must be just around the corner. One year later, we now finally see results of the vaccines, so I decided to record a full jazz band version and upload it for streaming and downloading for free. The end is, thankfully, in sight now.

The original song’s lyrics, in addition to describing a nation thirsty to finally be able to leave the home again for travel, parallels what must’ve also been the urge in 1920-21 during the country’s pandemic one-hundred years ago through its musical arrangement recorded by Bruce in the style of songs of that earlier era. Jazz stylings of ukeleles, popular at the time in addition to saxophones, tubas, trombones and Bruce’s lyrics describe the current level of anxiety over having to stay mainly at home for more than a year.

(lyrics excerpt:) “As soon as the vaccine’s inside us/And Home Sweet Home’s not a drill/I’m going crazy without you/Let’s pack up and Head for the Hills.”

About Loose Bruce Kerr:

“Loose Bruce” Kerr is an attorney in Roseville, CA, following a 20 year career as a performer and song parodist in the ‘70’s into the 90’s. Bruce’s songs continue to be an irregular feature of the Dr. Demento Show (over 100 radio shows) and Jim Bohannon show on syndicated radio & the Internet. Bruce opened for “Weird Al” Yankovic back in the day. His breakout song was in 1987: “Walk Like a Deukmejian,” about California’s then-governor and Supreme Court Chief Justice, Rose Bird. He records his songs in his home studio, singing each vocal and playing each instrument, one track at a time using multi-track technology invented by his hometown hero, Les Paul of Waukesha, Wisconsin.

Contact:

Bruce Kerr

Loose Bruce Productions

2895 Barret Dr

Roseville, CA 95661

650-465-9144

BKerrLaw@aol.com

http://www.loosebrucekerr.com