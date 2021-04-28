Lucintel Forecasts TPO Roofing Membrane Market to Reach $2 Billion by 2026

According to the recent study the TPO roofing membrane market is projected to reach an estimated $2 billion by 2026 from $1.5 billion in 2020, at a CAGR of 5% from 2020 to 2026. Growth in this market is primarily driven by growth in the building & construction industry and increasing demand for green roofing solutions.

“45 Mil thickness market is expected to remain the largest segment during the forecast period.”

Based on membrane thickness, the TPO roofing membrane market is segmented into 45 Mil, 60 Mil, and 80 Mil. Lucintel forecasts that the 45 Mil market is expected to remain the largest segment due to their low cost and is ideal choice for buildings which needs 10-15 years of service life. The 80 Mil segment is expected to experience the highest growth during the forecast period, due to growing demand for materials with greater strength, energy efficiency, durability, and performance.

“Within the TPO roofing membrane market, the commercial segment is expected to remain the largest end use industry”

Based on end use industry, the commercial segment is expected to witness the largest segment over the forecast period due to growing focus of building owners and contractors (government and private) on environment friendly, energy efficient roofing solutions. The residential segment is expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period due to increasing residential construction activities and government initiatives to use products that offer a higher standard of energy efficiency in buildings.

“North America will dominate the TPO roofing membrane market in near future”

North America is expected to be the largest region over the forecast period due to stringent government regulations and building codes for energy efficiency. Asia Pacific is expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period due to increasing construction activities and growing awareness about cost effective building solutions.

Major players of TPO roofing membrane market are adopting various growth strategies like new product launches, expansions, merger and acquisitions, partnerships, agreements, and collaborations to expand their presence in this market. Carlisle Companies Incorporates, GAF Materials Corporations, Johns Manville, Firestone Building Products, Dow, and Sika AG are among the major TPO roofing membrane providers.

