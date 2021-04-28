Aluminum Composite Panels Market Revenue, Restraint, Challenges & Key Company Ranking Analysis, 2025

Felton, Calif., USA, Apr. 28, 2021 — /EPR Network/ —

The global Aluminum Composite Panels Market research report provides complete insights on industry scope, trends, regional estimates, key application, competitive landscape and financial performance of prominent players. It also offers ready data-driven answers to several industry-level questions. This study enables numerous opportunities for the market players to invest in research and development.

Market Overview:

The global Aluminum Composite Panel Market size is expected to value at USD 8.26 billion by 2025. The aluminum composite panels industry is subject to witness a substantial growth due to the rapid development in construction and infrastructure activities across both developed and developing economies. Exponential population growth in developing economies and rapid urbanization are some of the critical factors responsible for growth of aluminum composite panel industry in upcoming years.

Key Players:

Mitsubishi Plastics, Inc

Hyundai Alcomax Co., Ltd.

Yaret

Interplast

Euramax

Arconic

Fairfield Metal LLC

Aludecor

Alcotex

Growth Drivers:

Substantial investment by local government to improve existing infrastructure and rise in the construction activities, are expected to boost marker growth. Globally, the aluminum composite panels market is predicted to grow at CAGR of 6.92% in forecast period, providing numerous opportunities for market players to invest in research and development in the market.

Aluminum composite panels (ACP) typically consists of aluminum composite material (ACM). The design of ACP involves two thin coil-coated aluminum sheets merged together with a non-aluminum core. Applications of the aluminum composite panels (ACP) include exterior cladding, facades of buildings, insulation, and signage. Aluminum composite panels (ACP) also used in partitions, false ceilings, signage, and large containers. Aluminum composite panels (ACP) are ideal alternative for to large, heavy and costly substrates in the signage industry. These factors are responsible for sustained market growth, in the last couple of years.

Product Outlook:

PVDF

Polyester

Laminating Coatings

Oxide Film

Polyvinylidene difluoride (PVDF)-based aluminum composite panel is one of the fastest growing segment in the aluminum composite panel market with substantial revenue generation in the last couple of years. Rising market value of the polyvinylidene difluoride (PVDF)-based aluminum composite panels is attributed to increasing adoption in automotive and advertisement board applications. Polyvinylidene difluoride (PVDF)-based APCs offer exclusive properties such as operational efficiency, cost-effectiveness, protection against wear & tear, resistance to ultraviolet radiation, corrosion resistance, and water resistance. These advantages makes them ideal for application involving automotive and advertisement board, in comparison with their counterparts.

Application Outlook:

Construction

Automotive

Advertisement Boards

Railways

Regional Insights:

The aluminum composite panels industry is divided by region such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Africa. North America has shown major growth in recent years owing to the rising governmental initiatives to promote infrastructure activities in the region and existence of prominent industry players. Asia-Pacific region is predicted to hold major market share in the aluminum composite panel industry with massive growth in forecast period. Countries such as India, China Indonesia and Vietnam are leading the Asia-Pacific market with exponential growth in population, leading to high-end demand for cheap housing.

