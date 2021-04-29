Ceramic Hollow Fiber Membrane Market : Opportunities and Forecast Assessment, 2021 to 2031

Hollow fiber membranes have gained the attention owing to the consistent demand of clean water by various end-use industries. Hollow fiber membranes offer various advantages including high productivity per unit volume, self-supportive, high recovery and others. Thus, the global Hollow fiber membrane market is expected to foray ahead with a higher single digit CAGR over the forecast period of 2019-2029. Innovative product offerings by the key players has been identified as a recent trend in the market. For instance, Toyobo Japan has developed reverse osmosis based hollow fiber membrane that has been equipped in a number of desalination plants worldwide.

In addition, Polymem along with Arkema has developed an ultrafiltration PVDF membrane that is suitable for a range of applications including waste water treatment and pretreatment in seawater desalination. Moreover, consistent demand of clean water across various industries such as food & beverages, pharmaceuticals etc. along with technological advancements are some of the factors providing traction to the market growth over the forecast period.

For detailed insights on enhancing your product footprint, request for a sample here – https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=3920

High demand of Hollow fiber membrane from the end-use industries is poised to drive market growth over the forecast period:

High demand of Hollow fiber membrane specifically from food & beverages and pharmaceutical industries is leveraging huge adoption opportunities for the market. Continuous increase in population and increasing agriculture output tend to drive the global food consumption which in turn calls for hollow fiber membrane. Similarly, high research and development investments in pharmaceutical industry along with increase in number of diseases tend to drive the pharmaceutical industry. As per International Federation of Pharmaceutical Manufacturers & Associations, the pharmaceutical industry spend around US$ 149.8 Billion in 2015 for research. Furthermore, rising biotechnology and chemical industries also tend to leverage wide adoption avenues for Hollow fiber membrane.

Segmentation analysis of Hollow fiber membrane Market:

The global Hollow fiber membrane market is bifurcated into four major segments that are material, filtration type, end-use industry and region.

On the basis of material, the global Hollow fiber membrane market is divided into:

Polymer

Ceramic

To receive extensive list of important regions, ask for TOC here – https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=T&rep_id=3920

On the basis of filtration type, the global Hollow fiber membrane market is divided into:

Microfiltration

Ultrafiltration

Reverse Osmosis

On the basis of end-use industry, the global Hollow fiber membrane market is divided into:

Water Treatment

Food & Beverages

Biotechnology

Pharmaceuticals

Chemicals

Based on region, the global Hollow fiber membrane market is segmented as:

North America

Latin America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia & Oceania

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

Pre-Book Right Now for Exclusive Analyst Support – https://www.factmr.com/checkout/3920/S

Key players of Hollow fiber membrane Market:

Prominent players in the global Hollow fiber membrane market are Polymem France, Toray Industries, Asahi Kasei, Mitsubishi Chemicals, Koch Membranes, LG Chemicals and others. The Hollow fiber membrane market consists of well-diversified global and regional players with global vendors ruling the market.

About Us:

Market research and consulting agency with a difference! That’s why 80% of Fortune 1,000 companies trust us for making their most critical decisions. While our experienced consultants employ the latest technologies to extract hard-to-find insights, we believe our USP is the trust clients have on our expertise. Spanning a wide range – from automotive & industry 4.0 to healthcare & retail, our coverage is expansive, but we ensure even the most niche categories are analyzed. Our sales offices in United States and Dublin, Ireland. Headquarter based in Dubai, UAE. Reach out to us with your goals, and we’ll be an able research partner.

Contact:

US Sales Office:

11140 Rockville Pike

Suite 400

Rockville, MD 20852

United States

Tel: +1 (628) 251-1583

Corporate Headquarter:

Unit No: AU-01-H Gold Tower (AU),

Plot No: JLT-PH1-I3A,

Jumeirah Lakes Towers,

Dubai, United Arab Emirates

Email: sales@factmr.com

Visit Our Website: https://www.factmr.com