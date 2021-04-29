Tissue Expanders Market to Witness CAGR of 6.9% and Increase in Value Share By the Forecast Period 2026

Growing prevalence of breast cancer is projected to rev up demand for tissue expanders globally. Moreover, increasing demand for reconstruction of face, neck and forehead due to injuries is projected to impact the global market growth of tissue expanders positively. Fact.MR states that the global market of tissue expanders is projected to reflect a CAGR of 6.9% over the forecast period, 2017-2026.

Factors Fuelling Growth of the Global Market

Growth of the global tissue expanders market is mainly bound to various macro-economic and micro-economic factors. Increasing number of breast removal attributed to breast cancer surgeries is projected to rev up demand for tissue expanders globally. World Cancer Research Fund states that breast cancer accounts for nearly 25% of the new cases of cancer and is a common type of cancer globally. Growing need to improve the aesthetic beauty is further expected to contribute towards the global market growth of tissue expanders. Breast tissue expanders continue to remain increasingly preferred and highly popular clinical option among the customers.

According to the Aesthetic Society for Aesthetic Plastic Surgery, breast lift procedures and breast augmentation accounts for 56% of the overall cosmetic expenditures performed in 2016. Increasing number of surgeries has led to increasing demand for the reconstruction of scalp and forehead skin globally. These factors are expected to contribute towards the global market growth of tissue expanders during the forecast period.

Increasing number of road accidents lead to various injuries and scars on arms, head, legs and chest. Surge in the number of scars due to increasing number of road accidents is further expected to rev up demand for surgical interventions. According to the World Health Organization, more than 1.25 million people die in road accidents each year. These accidents have significantly led to legs, head, arms and chest injuries globally. Increasing number of road accidents is projected to remain a major factor that has revved up demand for treatment of the accident injuries and scars.

However, breakage or leakage of the silicon expanders is becoming a major concern for the tissue expansion treatment. Growing requirement of replacing the tissue expanders attributed to increasing leakage and spread of saline in the human body continues to increase demand for tissue expanders globally. Such incidences are expected to inhibit the global market growth of tissue expanders during the forecast period.

Sales through Breast Reconstruction Application to Remain High

As need for reconstructing and uplifting breast arises, demand for anatomical tissue expanders is projected to increase globally. In terms of revenue, the anatomical tissue expanders product type segment is projected to witness robust growth in terms of revenue, recording for more than US$ 100 Mn by 2026-end. Further, the anatomical tissue expanders product type segment is projected to reflect significant CAGR throughout the forecast period.

On the basis of end uses, the specialty clinics end user segment is projected to witness the fastest growth during the forecast period. By 2017-end, the hospital end user segment is projected to witness the highest growth in terms of revenue, representing less than US$ 100 Mn.

Based on application, the breast reconstruction segment is projected to represent a significant revenue growth, accounting for more than US$ 150 Mn by 2026-end. On the other hand, the forehead skin and scalp reconstruction application segment is projected to reflect the highest CAGR throughout the forecast period.

Market Players

Major players in the global market of tissue expanders are Sientra Inc., PMT Corporation, Johnson & Johnson, Allergan Plc, Groupe Sebbin, Polytech Health & Aesthetics, AirXpanders Inc., Koken Co. Ltd., Guangzhou Wanhe Plastic Materials and GC Aesthetics.

