The Leading Exotic Timber Merchants

Cape Town, South Africa, 2021-May-06 — /EPR Network/ — Are you looking to source some authentic, scarce, or otherwise infrequent pieces of wood for a new project that you are starting? Maybe you are wanting to get a deck made from some beautiful pink ivory or a wooden floor made from ebony to give a dark, smooth look to the room. If this sounds like something that you are wanting, then you need to look no further than Rare Woods! Rare Woods is a South African-based, family-owned business that has a goal of providing a far greater range of imported, as well as local, timber than was previously available.

Since their humble beginnings in 1982, Rare Woods have grown extensively to the point where they now have the ability to offer a huge range of over 150 species of wood! They now have a lot of infrastructure to their name, such as warehouses, vehicles, machinery, and of course they have a team of highly knowledgeable and experienced staff members. Rare Woods’ entire collection of Timber amounts to around R150 million and they are considered the largest timber merchant that operates in the whole of Africa today.

Not only does Rare Woods supply the world with some of the rarest pieces of timber that are available, but they also supply products such as book matched knife scales, live edged boards, pen blanks, fingerboards, turning blanks and much more that you can view in their online shop. Maybe these items are not what you are looking for, as you already have the majority of the timber that you need, and you are only wanting a piece or two of wood to complete the finishing touches of your project. If this is the case, Rare Woods can help you with that, as they have a wide range of individually priced boards of wood that you can browse either online or in one of their live showrooms.

So, what are you waiting for? Rare Woods is just one phone call away and is ready to assist you with anything timber related, regardless of where you live, as they can deliver nationally as well as ship products internationally. Their facilities offer a convenient and valuable service to all manner of wood-lovers. To view their extensive range, visit https://www.rarewoods.co.za/

About Rare Woods:

Rare Woods is the largest timber merchant in the whole of Africa with around 150 different species of timber and almost 10,000m3 of stock! They pride themselves on having the largest and most diverse stock hold of wood in South Africa.

Contact:

4 Bertie Avenue, Epping Industria 2

Cape Town, 7460, South Africa

Tel: 021 535 2004