Dicaprylyl Carbonate Market data with Current and Future Growth, feasibility and Regional Analysis (2019-2029)

Dicaprylyl carbonate market is primarily driven by widespread demand of emollient in personal care and cosmetic formulations. Growing consumer demand for anti-aging products to reduce and delay aging sign, growing demand for sun care products and ever-growing color cosmetic industry are the major factors contributing to the growth of dicaprylyl carbonate market.

Fact.MR, in its latest Dicaprylyl Carbonate market report, offers the bird’s eye view on the historical and upcoming growth in terms of production, consumption, volume, and value. The report is classified on the basis of key segments, sub-segments, according to the major regions and offers an in-depth analysis on competitive landscape.

The report offers a comprehensive, discussing in details upcoming trends, opportunities and challenges that will aid the expansion of the Dicaprylyl Carbonate market.

Dicaprylyl Carbonate Market

Dicaprylyl carbonate is a personal care ingredient obtained from synthetic or natural sources. It is often classified as light dry emollient, non-greasy and fast-spreading as it has exceptional moisturizing ability. It has widespread applications in personal care and cosmetics industry as it offers multifunctional properties to the end-use product. It has the unique ability to boost collagen production which helps to heal the wrinkles and sagging skin and offers good performance in solubilizing crystalline UV filters, and hence, is widely used in sun care and anti-aging products. Dicaprylyl carbonate accounts for around 5-10% of the total personal care ingredient industry.

Dicaprylyl Carbonate Market: Segmentation

Based on the source type, the global Dicaprylyl Carbonate Market is segmented as:

Synthetic

Natural

Based on the product, the global Dicaprylyl Carbonate Market is segmented as:

Leave-on

Rinse-off

Based on the application, the global Dicaprylyl Carbonate Market is segmented as:

Skin care products

Haircare products

Sun care products

Deodorants and antiperspirants

Color Cosmetics

Baby care and cleansing

Others

Based on the region, the Dicaprylyl Carbonate market is segmented as:

North America

Latin America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia & Oceania

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

Dicaprylyl Carbonate Market: Competitive Analysis

Key market manufacturers in the global dicaprylyl carbonate market are BASF SE, Lonza Group Ltd, Evonik Personal Care, Haihang Industry Co., Ltd., Hallstar, Isochem Company, Sunjin Chemical, Yantai Aurora Chemical, and Sasol Chemicals, amongst others. Dicaprylyl carbonate market consists of well-diversified global and regional players with the global vendors ruling the market.

