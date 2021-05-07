Regenerative Medicine Market worth $17.9 billion by 2025 – Rising Demand for Organ Transplantation And Growth Drivers

PUNE, India, 2021-May-07 — /EPR Network/ —The report “Regenerative Medicine Market by Product (Cell Therapies (Autologous, Allogenic), Stemcell Therapy, Tissue-engineering, Gene Therapy), Application (Wound Care, Musculoskeletal, Oncology, Dental, Ocular), Geography – Global Forecast to 2025″, is projected to reach USD 17.9 billion by 2025 from USD 8.5 billion in 2020, at a CAGR of 15.9%.

What Drives the Market Growth?

Growth in this Regenerative Medicine Market is largely driven by the rising prevalence of chronic diseases, genetic disorders, and cancer; rising investments in regenerative medicine research; and the growing pipeline of regenerative medicine products.

Over the last few decades, the incidence and prevalence of chronic diseases such as CVD, cancer, diabetes, ulcers, and genetic disorders such as cystic fibrosis have increased significantly across the globe. Diabetes and obesity can result in the increased incidence and complexity of wounds such as infections, ulcerations (leg or foot ulcers), and surgical wounds, which require treatments and incur exorbitant medical expenses.

Market Segmentation in Detailed:

Based on products, segmented into tissue-engineered products, cell therapies, gene therapies, and progenitor and stem cell therapies. The tissue-engineered products segment accounted for the largest share in the regenerative medicine market in 2019. The increasing adoption of tissue-engineered products for the treatment of chronic wounds and musculoskeletal disorders and the rising funding for the R&D of regenerative medicine products and therapies are the major factors driving the growth of this segment.

Based on applications, segmented into musculoskeletal disorders, wound care, oncology, ocular disorders, dental, and other applications. In 2019, the oncology segment accounted for the highest growth rate. This can be attributed to the rising prevalence of orthopedic diseases, growing geriatric population, increasing number of stem cell research projects, growing number of clinical researches/trials, and the rich pipeline of stem cell products for the treatment of musculoskeletal disorders.

Geographical View in-detailed:

The regenerative medicine market is segmented into four major regions, namely, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World (RoW). In 2019, North America accounted for the largest share in the market. The growth in the North American market can be attributed to rising stem cell banking, tissue engineering, and drug discovery in the region; expansion of the healthcare sector; and the high adoption of stem cell therapy and cell immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer and chronic diseases.

Global Key Leaders:

The major players operating in Regenerative Medicine Market are 3M (US), Allergan plc (Ireland), Amgen, Inc. (US), Aspect Biosystems (Canada), bluebird bio (US), Kite Pharma (US), Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation (US), MEDIPOST Co., Ltd. (South Korea), Medtronic plc (Ireland), Anterogen Co., Ltd. (South Korea), MiMedx Group (US), Misonix (US), Novartis AG (Switzerland), Organogenesis Inc. (US)

Novartis AG (Switzerland) is one of the the largest player in the Regenerative Medicine Market in 2019. In order to maintain its position in the market, the company has been focusing on the innovations, and breakthrough product approvals for the treatment of cancer. For instance, in August 2017, Novartis received the FDA approval for CAR-T cell therapy, Kymriah (CTL019), which is used for the treatment of cancer. Kymriah got the EU approval in August 2018. Novartis also focused on the inorganic strategies in order to enhance their dominance in the market. For instance, Novartis received EU approval for one-time gene therapy, Luxturna, developed by Spark Therapeutics, to restore vision in people with rare and genetically-associated retinal disease.